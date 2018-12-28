BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Fall As Stocks Struggle To Push Higher

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields edged lower on Friday, extending their weeklong decline, as stocks tried to add to gains made since Christmas Day.

This is the last full trading day of the year for the bond market. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends that it close early on Monday, at 2 p.m. Eastern, ahead of New Year's Day.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.2 basis points to 2.731%, after touching an intraday high of 2.779%, while the 2-year note yield was down 1.8 basis points to 2.530%. The 30-year bond yield was mostly unchanged at 3.038%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Investors have seesawed between bonds and stocks amid swiftly shifting investor sentiment. Stocks rose slightly on Friday, although they were off session highs, still keeping key equity benchmarks on track to log gains for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 struggled to stay in positive territory as investors bought haven assets like U.S. government paper.

In the background, the government shutdown had chugged along as President Donald Trump has refused to sign a short-term budget extension unless his demands for border wall funding are met. Analysts say partial government closures historically haven't affected financial markets, but the infighting in Washington could foreshadow future legislative logjams once Democrats control the House beginning next week.

"What's really important to markets is the uncertainty around the duration of the shutdown. There doesn't seem to be a clear sense of when this might get resolved," said Boris Rjavinski, senior strategist for global rates strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

As for economic data, December's reading of the Chicago's purchasing managers index fell to 65.4 in December, from 66.4 . Meanwhile, pending home sales for November fell 0.7%, markinga year-over-year decline of 7.7%.