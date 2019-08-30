BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground Ahead Of Inflation Data

By Sunny Oh

Core PCE is expected to rise by 0.2%

Treasury yields held their ground on Friday ahead of a key update on the state of inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, a risk for bond investors who have jumped into long-term government debt this year.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.5 basis point to 1.521%. The 2-year note rate was up 1.2 basis points to 1.542%, while the 30-year bond yield was up 0.6 basis point to 1.985%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

In economic data, investors will see personal income data for July at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Within that report, the price consumption expenditures number could offer an important update of inflation. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect the core PCE gauge stripping out for volatile food and energy prices to rise by 0.2%.The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is set for release at 10 a.m.

Higher inflationary pressures can weigh on appetite for government debt by eroding the value of a bond's fixed-income payments.

The Treasurys market is set to cap an tumultuous monthlong rally, which has been responsible for close to half of the yearlong drop in the 10-year Treasury yield.

This slide briefly halted on Thursday after a Chinese official said both Beijing and Washington should work to prevent the introduction of new tariffs. Commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said "the escalation of the trade war is not beneficial to China, and it is not beneficial to the United States."

What did market participants' say

"Investors haven't priced in the possibility of sharp increase in inflation at all," Colleen Denzler, an investor at Smith Capital, told MarketWatch.