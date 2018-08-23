Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Central Bankers Gather In Jackson Hole

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:34pm CEST

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields were mostly unchanged in early Thursday trading ahead of the kickoff of the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual symposium for global central bankers and other monetary policy experts in Wyoming, where investors will look for more clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.4 basis point to 2.828%. The 2-year note yield rose 0.9 basis point to 2.604%, while the 30-year bond yield was unchanged at 2.987%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

As the Jackson Hole conference gets ready to kick off, the Fed will attract most of the spotlight for the bond market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Friday speech is expected to be the highlight, with investors hoping for more clarity on how and if the Fed will change course to give relief to emerging markets under the onslaught of a stronger dollar, higher rates, and diminished liquidity. But analysts say the central bank is likely to repeat that monetary policy is a function of U.S. growth and inflation, not global economic conditions.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's August meeting on Wednesday all but confirmed a third rate increase in September. Investors will be looking for signs of what would derail the central bank's commitment to a gradual rate hike path, amid the growing downside risks, including trade tensions and the waning boost of recent fiscal stimulus measures. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday could help address those concerns.

"10-year yields have hesitated near 2.8% which I believe should hold short-term. As for the Fed raising rates in September that appears to be a slam dunk. The Fed's Jackson Hole meeting starting today should reiterate hawkish views seen in yesterday's FOMC minutes," wrote Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

Traders will also handle a raft of economic data. Weekly jobless claims for the week ending in August 18 are set to come in at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The new home sales number for July will follow at 10 a.m. Economists polled by MarketWatch have a median forecast of an annualized 640,000 for new home sales.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Poised To Trade Flat As Investors Weigh Fed Policy
DJ
01:49pBritons living in EU could lose access to UK bank accounts in no-deal Brexit
RE
01:44pVolkswagen to invest $4 billion to build digital businesses, software
RE
01:42pECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Account of the monetary policy meeting
PU
01:37pCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Our comments on Brexit 'No Deal' technical notices
PU
01:37pPAUL WURTH : First paul wurth coke dry quenching plant in operation
PU
01:34pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Central Bankers Gather In Jackson Hole
DJ
01:32pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : In Africa, agricultural businesses can stem the tide of migration
PU
01:32pECB minutes point to worries about trade war, protectionism
RE
01:32pAMERICAN EXPRESS : To Deepen Ties With Ripple Despite Criticism Of Blockchain Platform
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
5NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.