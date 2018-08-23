BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Central Bankers Gather In Jackson Hole

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields were mostly unchanged in early Thursday trading ahead of the kickoff of the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual symposium for global central bankers and other monetary policy experts in Wyoming, where investors will look for more clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.4 basis point to 2.828%. The 2-year note yield rose 0.9 basis point to 2.604%, while the 30-year bond yield was unchanged at 2.987%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

As the Jackson Hole conference gets ready to kick off, the Fed will attract most of the spotlight for the bond market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Friday speech is expected to be the highlight, with investors hoping for more clarity on how and if the Fed will change course to give relief to emerging markets under the onslaught of a stronger dollar, higher rates, and diminished liquidity. But analysts say the central bank is likely to repeat that monetary policy is a function of U.S. growth and inflation, not global economic conditions.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's August meeting on Wednesday all but confirmed a third rate increase in September. Investors will be looking for signs of what would derail the central bank's commitment to a gradual rate hike path, amid the growing downside risks, including trade tensions and the waning boost of recent fiscal stimulus measures. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday could help address those concerns.

"10-year yields have hesitated near 2.8% which I believe should hold short-term. As for the Fed raising rates in September that appears to be a slam dunk. The Fed's Jackson Hole meeting starting today should reiterate hawkish views seen in yesterday's FOMC minutes," wrote Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

Traders will also handle a raft of economic data. Weekly jobless claims for the week ending in August 18 are set to come in at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The new home sales number for July will follow at 10 a.m. Economists polled by MarketWatch have a median forecast of an annualized 640,000 for new home sales.