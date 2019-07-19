Log in
BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Fed Remains In Focus

07/19/2019 | 08:00am EDT

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury yields were struggling for direction on Friday, but on course to cap a week long decline, amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve on the case for preemptive rate cuts.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was virtually unchanged at 2.045%. The 30-year bond rate was up 0.8 basis point to 2.576%, while the 2-year note yield was up 0.9 basis point to 1.785%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Investors digested remarks from New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday, suggesting central banks should act aggressively to counter emerging signs of economic distress when interest rates are near zero. A New York Fed spokesperson later played down Williams' remarks saying his comments only pertained to academic research and not potential policy actions.

Opportunity to glean further clues on Fed policy will arrive on Friday, with speeches by other central bankers on the docket. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak at 11:05 a.m. Eastern time, followed by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren at 4:30 p.m.

Traders on the fed fund futures market are now anticipating an almost 47% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut in the July 30-31 meeting, CME Group data show.

In economic data, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey is set for release at 10 a.m.

What did market participants' say?

"Commentary from NY Fed President John Williams and Vice Chair Governor Clarida suggest that the FOMC desires 'optionality' upon a potentially more forceful path for interest rate reductions, possibly by beginning with a 50 bps short-end interest rate cut at the July 30-31st Meeting," wrote John Herrmann, a rates strategist at MUFG.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. 1.06% 206.26 Delayed Quote.9.64%
