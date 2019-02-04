BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Investors Watch Fed Speeches For More Clues On 'patience'

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields struggled for direction early Monday as investors kept their eyes on speeches from senior Federal Reserve officials after the U.S. central bank recently signaled it would pursue a more patient path when deciding on further rate moves at its January meeting.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.4 basis point to 2.695%, while the 30-year bond yield was also up 0.4 basis point to 3.036%. The 2-year note yield was virtually flat at 2.512%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The delay of economic data thanks to the government shutdown will ensure the Federal Reserve will continue to dominate investors' agenda. The U.S. central bank announced its departure from its steady rate hike path at last week's January meeting, saying investors may have to wait before they see another rate move later this year.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester spoke at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. And later this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Mester's speech will be keenly watched because her credentials as one of the few hawks on the Federal Open Market Committee could give clues on whether the Fed's shift to a more dovish approach at its January meeting has approval across all members of the central bank's rate-setting body.

"With the FOMC now passed, Fedspeak from a variety of Committee members will be telling as to policymaker's intent to let the market continue to price in easing or walk back such a dovish interpretation of 2019's first rate decision. While Mester is not a voting member this year, her usual hawkish leanings seem to have been softened somewhat, so we uses her remarks on Monday as a test as to what constitutes "the new hawkish," wrote Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Investors will also look ahead to a raft of key bond auctions this week. The Treasury Department will sell $84 billion of debt this week, across 3-year, 10-year and 30-year maturities.