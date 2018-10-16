BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Stocks Attempt Comeback

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields turned slightly lower Tuesday as stocks looked to bounce back from last week's multisession rout.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 0.6 basis points to 3.158%. The two-year note yield was up by 0.6 basis points to 2.867%, while the 30-year bond yield fell 1.2 basis points to 3.330%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Traders say the bond market will ultimately take its direction from equities after volatility seared through risk assets last week. Though economic data remains healthy, analysts are concerned whether stocks will be able to maintain their lofty valuations as the yield on risk-free investments saps demand for equities.

Since last week's selloff, stocks have attempted to rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up more than 500 points while the S&P 500 rose 2% on Tuesday.

Investors also digested a raft of data to see if the economy can pick up steam into the end of this year even as the stimulus of tax cuts fades. Current estimates for third-quarter growth from the Atlanta and New York branches of the Federal Reserve range between 2.25% and 4%. Another strong third quarter is likely to keep the Fed hiking rates at its gradual pace of one increase every three months.

"At this point it's not obvious there is any slowing whatsoever in economic momentum, let alone something pernicious," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist for RBC Capital Markets.

Industrial production for September rose 0.3% , with economists polled by MarketWatch expecting an increase of 0.1%. Job openings in August rose to a record 7.126 million, underscoring the tightness of the labor market, a contributor to building wage and inflationary pressures.

Analysts will also parse the Treasury International Capital report on foreign holdings of U.S. government bonds, which could show whether high currency-hedging costs deterred international investors from buying Treasurys, despite their relatively richer yields compared to European and Japanese debt. Market participants said one reason for the recent yield backup was a lack of foreign buyers supporting the bond market.