BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Traders Brace For Start Of Fed Meeting

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve takes the spotlight ahead of its two-day meeting where investors will hope to glean fresh insights on the central bank's policy plans.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 0.9 basis point to 2.735%. The 2-year note yield fell 0.8 basis point to 2.583%, while the 30-year note yield was virtually unchanged at 3.058%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The Federal Open Market Committee will gather on Tuesday for its first meeting of 2019, which will conclude with a news conference on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. Market participants are looking for indication that the central bank will pause its rate increase cycle amid fears the economy's momentum could stall further if the Fed carries out another dose of monetary tightening. Still, market expectations, reflected in a plot of the policy maker's projections for interest rates, known as the dot plot, are for two more rate increases in 2019.

Fresh details on policy maker's plans for its balance-sheet reduction will also draw scrutiny after minutes from the December meeting showed it was open to dialing back the rate at which Treasurys and government-sponsored mortgage bonds rolled off its more than $4 trillion asset portfolio.

"The FOMC is certainly not done tightening -- ongoing balance sheet roll off, which hasn't paused, alone is evidence of this, though we are approaching the end game of this cycle," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets

Investors will see a trickle of data in the morning. Advanced trade data for goods in December will come out at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Conference Board's consumer confidence index for January at 10 a.m., with economists surveyed by MarketWatch are expecting the measure of consumer optimism to fall to 124.0 from 128.1 in December.