Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Traders Look Forward To ECB Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Second-quarter GDP reading will be released on Friday

Treasury yields were mostly unchanged on Monday as investors awaited the European Central Bank meeting later this week, with many expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to open the door to additional easing policies.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 0.5 basis point to 2.043%. The 2-year note rate was virtually unchanged at 2.043%, while the 30-year bond yield fell 0.8 basis point to 2.570%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

The ECB will meet on Thursday amid expectations for the ECB to tweak the language of its policy guidance to indicate its intent to loosen policy this year. Analysts also said the ECB may give clarity on fresh easing measures given lingering questions whether monetary policy makers still have ammunition to expend in a backdrop of low interest rates.

The attention to the ECB comes as the Fed signals a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at its July 30-31 meeting. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on late Friday appeared to push back against the raft of dovish speeches from U.S. central bankers last week, saying the current economic data indicated an economy that did not need further stimulus.

What did market participants' say?

"After Mario Draghi's speech in Sintra in late June, expectations for a new round of monetary easing are running high. The July 25th meeting will be the occasion to sharpen guidance as it relates to new asset purchases and possible rate cuts," wrote Axel Botte, a fixed-income strategist at Ostrum Asset Management.

What else is on investors' radar?

At the end of the week, investors will take a glimpse at the first estimate of the second-quarter GDP reading. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect a reading of 2.1%, slowing from the impressive clip of 3.1% during the first quarter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18pTRUMP : 'We will have to find out' about Huawei's relationship with North Korea
RE
04:17pTRUMP EXPECTED TO ATTEND WHITE HOUSE TECH MEETING WHERE HUAWEI WILL BE DISCUSSED : sources
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Traders Look Forward To ECB Meeting
DJ
04:12pWall Street gains as investors eye rate cuts
RE
04:11pTSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88
RE
04:09pHuawei's U.S. research arm sends workers packing
RE
04:08pPhiladelphia Energy Solutions files for bankruptcy after refinery fire
RE
04:04pCanadian dollar hits two-week low as investors fret about wholesale miss
RE
03:50pWORLD BANK : First 24-Hour Economics Marathon to be Hosted and Live Streamed by the Bank Group
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5WTI : New Chinese Tech Exchange a Bright Spot as Global Stocks Slip

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group