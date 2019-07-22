BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Traders Look Forward To ECB Meeting

By Sunny Oh

Second-quarter GDP reading will be released on Friday

Treasury yields were mostly unchanged on Monday as investors awaited the European Central Bank meeting later this week, with many expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to open the door to additional easing policies.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 0.5 basis point to 2.043%. The 2-year note rate was virtually unchanged at 2.043%, while the 30-year bond yield fell 0.8 basis point to 2.570%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

The ECB will meet on Thursday amid expectations for the ECB to tweak the language of its policy guidance to indicate its intent to loosen policy this year. Analysts also said the ECB may give clarity on fresh easing measures given lingering questions whether monetary policy makers still have ammunition to expend in a backdrop of low interest rates.

The attention to the ECB comes as the Fed signals a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at its July 30-31 meeting. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on late Friday appeared to push back against the raft of dovish speeches from U.S. central bankers last week, saying the current economic data indicated an economy that did not need further stimulus.

What did market participants' say?

"After Mario Draghi's speech in Sintra in late June, expectations for a new round of monetary easing are running high. The July 25th meeting will be the occasion to sharpen guidance as it relates to new asset purchases and possible rate cuts," wrote Axel Botte, a fixed-income strategist at Ostrum Asset Management.

What else is on investors' radar?

At the end of the week, investors will take a glimpse at the first estimate of the second-quarter GDP reading. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect a reading of 2.1%, slowing from the impressive clip of 3.1% during the first quarter.