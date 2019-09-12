BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Inch Higher After Trade Fears Ease, Offsetting ECB Stimulus

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury yields rose Thursday after reports that the White House had discussed the possibility of a limited trade agreement with Beijing, sparking a selloff in haven assets like government bonds.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 1.4 basis points to 1.747%, while the 2-year note rate was up 2.5 basis points to 1.695%. The 30-year bond yield advanced a basis point to 2.218%.

The German 10-year government bond yield was up 2 basis points to negative 0.544%, while the 10-year Italian bond yield fell 11 basis points to 0.873%, briefly scraping a record low of 0.79%.

What's driving Treasurys?

Investors saw some positive developments on the international trade front. Bloomberg News reported (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-12/trump-advisers-consider-interim-china-trade-deal-to-delay-tariffs?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_source=twitter) that the White House was contemplating a limited trade deal with China. In return for promises on agricultural purchases and intellectual property issues, the U.S. would delay and take away some tariffs on Chinese imports. These discussions come ahead of the U.S.'s talks with Chinese negotiators next month.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump delayed a tariff increase on around $250 billion in Chinese imports that had been originally slated to start on Oct. 1. Trump postponed the increase to Oct. 15, to avoid conflicting with the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's rule.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing was looking to split trade negotiations into two tracks (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-seeks-to-narrow-trade-talks-with-u-s-in-bid-to-break-deadlock-11568284169?mod=hp_lead_pos1), separating the more thornier national security issues from less contentious trade concerns, in the hopes of advancing stalled trade talks with the U.S.

The ECB initially sparked buying in global bond markets after the central bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to a negative 0.5% as expected . More importantly, it announced it would buy EUR20 billion ($22 billion) of bonds every month.

But the rally in U.S. and German debt reversed after ECB President Mario Draghi said there would be no change to its so-called capital key, adding to questions where the ECB will source its bonds. The central bank's capital key limits how much of a country's bonds the ECB can buy, and has already hit the cap for the likes of Germany and Finland.

A month ago, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn had suggested it would make sense for the central bank to surprise investors with an ambitious stimulus package in order to achieve its maximum impact. However, dissent with the ranks of the ECB in recent days had cast doubt on the likelihood that the central bank would resume its bond-buying operations in September.

Market participants also considered an update on U.S. inflationary pressures. The U.S. consumer price data for August rose 0.1%, but climbed 0.3% on the core gauge stripping out for food and energy prices. Underlying inflation, stripping out food and energy prices rose 2.4%, the fastest rate in 13 months.

What did market participants' say?

"Combining a 10 bp rate cut, providing more accommodative forward guidance, and restarting quantitative easing, the ECB has out-doved expectations," said Jon Hill, an interest-rate analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

"If one of the core fundamental justifications for the backup in rates we've seen over recent days was concern that Draghi couldn't garner support for an easier stance of monetary policy, this clears the way for a push back to range lows ahead of next week's FOMC," said Hill.

Frederik Ducrozet, senior European economist at Pictet Wealth Management, said in a tweet that the ECB must expand the capital key in order to prevent the program from ending prematurely.

