BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Mostly Fall On Trade Jitters And Dovish ECB Policy Update

By Sunny Oh

10-year Treasury yield trade nears 2.10%

Treasury prices rose Thursday, dragging yields lower, as trade uncertainty reared its head again after President Donald Trump said trade talks with Mexico had not made enough progress (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1136402982860312576).

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.6 basis points to 2.107%, a few basis points away from their recent low on Monday, while the 2-year note yield rose 1.4 basis points to 1.855%. The 30-year bond yield slipped 3 basis points to 2.603%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

U.S. and Mexican representatives are meeting for a second day to resolve their spat over the flow of migrants into U.S. borders. Trump has said if Mexico failed to act on the issue, he would slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports come Monday.

Although investors are hoping Republicans will lead the White House to back down on the tariff threat, Trump's insistence that he could push ahead with levies have kindled uncertainty among market participants, stoking demand for government paper.

The European Central Bank said it could keep rates at present levels until at least 2020, a change from its previous pledge to stand pat at least through the end of 2019. Still, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank could carry out rate cuts if economic conditions worsened. Draghi's comments helped to lower long-dated yields in the U.S. and Europe.

The 10-year German government bond yield fell 1.6 basis points to negative 0.237%. German debt is considered the proxy for the broader eurozone market.

What did market participants say?

"It's a bit discouraging to see the White House using tariffs to execute social policy. It's another layer of increased uncertainty, and we're already late into the business cycle," said Thanos Bardas, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman.

"If these trade concerns last for a few more months, it could for the Fed to act more decisively," said Bardas.

What else is on investors' radar?

In economic data, weekly jobless claims stood at 218,000 for the week ending in June 1. The trade deficit for April fell to $50.8 billion, from $51.9 billion in March.

New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank may want to reassess how it intends to push inflation closer to the Fed's 2% target, describing the persistence of subdued inflation as a pressing issue. Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said trade with Mexico was "overwhelmingly" to the benefit of the U.S (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-kaplan-trade/feds-kaplan-trade-with-mexico-overwhelmingly-in-us-interests-idUSKCN1T71N4).