Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Mostly Higher As Fed Meeting Gets Under Way

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Traders aren't expecting any rate increases this year

Treasury yields rose slightly Tuesday as a Federal Reserve meeting kicked off, which could show policy makers scaling back rate-hike projections amid investor skepticism the central bank can push forward with further hikes in 2019.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.9 basis point to 2.610% The 2-year note yield rose 0.8 basis point to 2.464%, while the 30-year bond yield picked up 1.9 basis points to 3.029%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The meeting is expected to produce no rate moves. The central bank is expected to trim its growth and inflation forecasts, and to lower its quarterly projections for interest rates.

In addition, the central bank's policy statement will be closely scrutinized for remarks on the economic outlook. The Fed may use March's meeting to outline what the central bank needs to see to move out of its patient stance on rate moves.

"This is an opportunity to set the parameters around the pause. Its an opportunity to articulate what it will take to shift out of this inflation regime," said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior rates analyst for Columbia Threadneedle.

The fed fund futures market, where traders can bet on interest-rate changes, indicates around 65% of market participants expect the central bank to stand pat between 2.25% to 2.50% for the rest of 2019, with the rest expecting a cut, CME Group data shows.

"After an about-face at the start of the year with the tone of the committee shifting from aggressive to patient, the market read the change to mean no further policy adjustments...This week we will see if committee members too have adjusted their expectations for additional rate hikes," wrote Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S.-China trade talks were in its final stages (https://www.wsj.com/articles/lighthizer-mnuchin-to-travel-to-beijing-11553015413?mod=hp_lead_pos2), and that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would fly to Beijing next week, according to sources familiar with the matter. But a Bloomberg News report said (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-19/some-u-s-officials-see-china-walking-back-trade-pledges?srnd=premium) Chinese officials may attempt to roll back some concessions.

In economic data, factory orders rose 0.1% in January , another piece of economic data pointing to softening growth in the first quarter.

Australian bonds rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes from the March meeting (https://www.rba.gov.au/monetary-policy/rba-board-minutes/2019/2019-03-05.html) added to concerns over slowing economic activity, strengthening expectations for an interest-rate cut. The 10-year Australian government bond yield fell around 4 basis points to 1.93%, Tradeweb data show.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pStocks and oil touch 2019 highs; sterling rides Brexit twists
RE
03:00pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Works on Industry Priorities
PU
03:00pPRESS RELEASES : Joint Statement on Japan-United States Strategic Energy Partnership
PU
03:00p&LSQUO;WHAT SHOULD THE SPENDING REVIEW FOCUS ON?' : speech by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury
PU
02:56pWall Street inches higher as Fed meeting convenes
RE
02:48pTrump says trade talks with China going 'very well'
RE
02:45pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Signs Second Loan with PRAN for Inclusive Agribusiness in Bangladesh
PU
02:45pNORTH DAKOTA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT : Deer Found Near Williston Tests Positive for CWD
PU
02:30pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : New ECLAC policy brief prepares Caribbean countries for natural disasters
PU
02:30pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Commodity Prices for February 2019 and Trade Volumes for December 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.