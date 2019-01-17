BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Pull Back With Stocks Set To Head Lower

By Sunny Oh

Treasurys drew bidders, pushing yields lower on Thursday, as fresh worries about U.S.-China relations and a protracted partial-government shutdown entered its 27th day, raising the risk of hurting first-quarter economic growth.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged lower by 1.6 basis points to 2.713%. The 2-year note yield fell 1.6 basis points to 2.713%, while the 30-year bond yield was down 1.9 basis points to 3.056%%, coming off its highest levels since Dec. 18. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

A fresh flashpoint in U.S-China trade tensions erupted after the Justice Department had reportedly put Huawei under investigation for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile , according to The Wall Street Journal. The case comes in the wake of the arrest of the telecoms firm's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada in early December at the request of the U.S. for alleged bank fraud.

Bonds took their cue from stocks, with futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Averagetrading lower .

Still, investors remain optimistic over an eventual trade deal, even if they are unsure on the timing for an agreement.

"There will be progress when a high-level Chinese delegation visits Washington at the end of this month, but getting a deal before an early March deadline is an uphill battle. An extension is likely, which probably would delay the threatened U.S. 25% tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products," wrote Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments.

Political jitters from Washington showed few signs of disappearing as the government shutdown resulted in federal workers missing paychecks and a growing backlog of economic data that has yet to be released. Analysts warn the data is likely to be distorted once it comes out.

Though, the coming data has been thinned out, investors will still have some information on the economy's health to digest on Thursday. First-time claims for unemployment benefits declined by 3,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, below the 220,000 consensus forecast produced by a MarketWatch survey of economists.