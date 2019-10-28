BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Push Higher After EU Agrees To Grant Brexit Extension

By Sunny Oh

All eyes are on midweek Federal Reserve meeting

U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after European Union leaders approved the U.K.'s request to extend the deadline for leaving the economic bloc, allowing investors to focus on the coming midweek Federal Reserve meeting that is widely expected to deliver a quarter point cut.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 3 basis points to 1.831%, while the 2-year note rate rose 2.2 basis points to 1.648%. The 30-year bond yield ticked 2.9 basis points higher to 2.322%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Demand for haven assets lifted after longstanding sources of geopolitical and trade uncertainty appeared to wane or were postponed. EU leaders agreed to extend the Brexit deadline from Oct. 31 to Jan. 3. As a result, the U.K. won't crash out of the economic bloc on Thursday. British lawmakers will now vote on whether to hold an early general election on Dec. 12.

Over the weekend, news reports said (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-25/u-s-cites-more-progress-in-china-trade-talks-after-call) that Beijing had agreed to sections of text for the so-called Phase 1 trade deal, in which the U.S. will cancel tariffs on Chinese imports in return for promises by China to buy U.S. agricultural goods.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average point to a higher open for Wall Street on Monday.

Market participants are now gearing up for the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting for the Oct. 29-30, amid expectations for the U.S. central bank to lower rates for a third time this year. The meeting could underline divisions within the Fed's policymaking group against a similarly conflicted backdrop of weakening global growth but fading trade concerns.

In economic data, the September trade deficit data will be out at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, alongside last month's reading of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and October's numbers for the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey.

What did market participants' say?

"Treasurys enter a pivotal week of information this week with all the usual top tier data as well as the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Markets have nearly fully priced in a rate cut for Wednesday's meeting, but little in the way of cuts beyond that," wrote analysts at NatWest Markets.

"Clearly the month's trade developments and positive Brexit news has helped adjust market concerns about the downside tail risks for both of those going forward," they said.