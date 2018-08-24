Log in
BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Retreat From Highs After Powell Speech

08/24/2018 | 05:39pm CEST

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices trimmed losses Friday, pulling yields down from their intraday highs, after a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was viewed as taking a more cautious tone on monetary policy.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up by 0.9 points to 2.830%, after hitting an intraday high of 2.850%. The 2-year note yield advanced 1.7 basis point to 2.629%, while the 30-year bond yield rose 0.6 basis point to 2.979%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

In his speech, Powell said policy makers saw "no clear sign" inflation was due to accelerate above the Fed's 2% target. Powell also highlighted that overseas factors could affect the Fed's policy response, in perhaps an acknowledgment of the ructions in emerging markets . His remarks shouldn't endanger the chance of a September hike, but does add uncertainty to the possibility of a hike in December, said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at the Bleakley Advisory Group.

Powell's speech echoed the minutes of the Fed's August meeting out earlier this week which showed senior Fed officials discussing a number of downside risks, including trade tensions, a waning of fiscal stimulus and the flattening of the yield curve.

Senior Fed officials including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have shown concerns that the yield curve, defined by the spread between short- and long-term yields, would turn negative if the central bank proceeded to hike rates. A negative spread, or a curve inversion, often represents a prelude to an economic recession, though the timing of the downturn after the bond market signal is triggered can typically range anywhere between six months to two years.

"There's likely going to be a continued flattening as the Fed gradually raises rates. We do not see yields, in the base case, increasing outside of the range they've already established. In the medium term, the fiscal stimulus will abate next year, easing the impact on yields. We think we're probably looking at top of cycle highs now," said Arvind Rajan, head of global and macro at PGIM Fixed Income.

