BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slip After Subdued Eurozone Data

07/24/2019 | 07:39am EDT

By Sunny Oh

The Treasury Department will sell 41 billion of 5-year notes at 1 p.m.

Treasury yields slipped Wednesday morning after investors saw new signs of weakness in the export-dependent eurozone, which has come under pressure from the global trade slowdown.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.064%. The 30-year bond yield also retreated a single basis point to 2.596%. The 2-year note rate was down 1.3 basis point to 1.816%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The German 10-year government bond yield fell 1.4 basis points to a negative 0.41%, a record low.

What's driving Treasurys?

Factory activity in the eurozone continued to shrink. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index for manufacturing in the eurozone fell to 46.4% in July, extending its steady retreat. Germany's manufacturing PMI fell to 43.1% from 45%, plumbing its lowest level since 2012, when the eurozone was in the throes of a major debt crisis. Any reading below 50% represents a contraction in economic activity.

The weak data comes before the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with policy makers expected to open the door to easing measures later this year.

In economic data, the U.S. will also see flash July readings from IHS Markit on the services and manufacturing sector at 9:45 a.m Eastern, followed by new home sales numbers for June at 10 a.m..

The Treasury Department will hold a $41 billion auction for 5-year notes at 1 p.m. Debt sales can influence trading for the outstanding market as investors make room for the fresh supply.

What did market participants' say?

"Has the ECB already made its mind up about the course of action or can the July PMI still change things? Difficult to say, but surely governing council members will take note of it. As the second quarter has likely come in weak, this is an important first look at how the third quarter has kicked off and it does not look good," said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING.

