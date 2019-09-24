Log in
BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slump After Consumer Confidence Softens

09/24/2019 | 11:40am EDT

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury to auction $133 bln notes this week

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after a consumer confidence indicator sagged, suggesting the bedrock of the U.S. expansion may be developing cracks under the pressure of global growth worries and continuing trade tensions.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield retreated 3.8 basis points to 1.670%. The 2-year note yield was down 2.3 basis points to 1.646%, while the 30-year bond yield fell 3.4 basis points to 2.119%.

What's driving Treasurys?

In U.S. economic data, the September U.S. Conference Board's consumer confidence index slipped to 125.1, a three month low, from 133.3, as escalating trade tensions with China undermined confidence, underscoring the dangers of a conflict that has harmed key business sectors such as manufacturing and farming and poses a threat to a record U.S. economic expansion. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch has forecast a 131.1 reading.

The sudden drop amplified market jitters around the health of the consumer. Households have helped the U.S. economy weather the consequences of the U.S.-China trade war, including a decline in business investment and weakness in manufacturing.

The U.S. S&P Case Shiller home-price index for July rose 2% year-on-hear in July, the slowest pace of home price apprecation since 2012 .

In other economic data, Japan's manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 48.9 in September from 49.3 in the prior month, leaving output contracting further. The data followed weak economic data in the euro-zone Monday with Germany's manufacturing sector in a deep slump.

Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of sales of short-term U.S. government paper, starting from a $40 billion auction on Tuesday. The Treasury Department will auction off $113 billion of notes this week. The auctions can weigh on trading for government paper as dealers make room for the influx of bond supply.

Elsewhere, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to temporarily suspend Parliament was void. Analysts say Johnson was attempting to circumvent the British legislature to push for Brexit before the Oct. 31 deadline. The ruling could make it more difficult for the U.K. to crash out of the European Union without a trade deal in hand.

The 10-year British government bond yield was up 0.9 basis point to 0.544%.

What did market participants' say?

"Net, net, consumer confidence plunged in September which counts as a big surprise that may sidetrack the economic expansion that is relying on consumer spending to fuel growth. The upshot is that the consumer isn't as brave as we thought and they are now starting to have real worries about where their futures lie. This unwelcome news on souring consumer spirits is a startling new development that could even bring more rate cuts later this year from the Federal Reserve," wrote Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG.

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.88154 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
