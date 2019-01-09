Log in
BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Stay Higher As Focus Turns To Fed

01/09/2019 | 01:25pm EST

By Sunny Oh

Investors await minutes of December Fed meeting

Treasury yields mostly rose Wednesday as investors turn their attention to the Federal Reserve ahead of minutes from its December meeting.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 1.3 basis points to 2.728%, while the 30-year bond yield climbed 2.9 basis points to 3.021%. The yield for the short-dated 2-year note was down 1.2 basis points to 2.571%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Investors will see the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting in December at 2 p.m. Eastern. They could offer clarity on how tightening financial conditions have played into the thinking of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee amid concerns that higher interest rates could slow growth.

But other analysts say Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did most of the hard work last Friday when he soothed investor's nerves by pledging to pursue a more patient policy path. He is set to speak again on Thursday.

"Markets heard all they wanted to hear from Jay Powell," wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group.

Investors have dealt with a rush of speakers from the Fed on Wednesday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should wait how the economic data pans out, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed didn't have to raise rates for some time . However, Evans said he expected the central bank to eventually implement three more rate increases if the "downside risks" to the policy outlook faded. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank could wait before raising rates.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that further tightening from the central bank could lead to a recession, and saw no need for more hikes with inflation showing few signs of outpacing the Fed's 2% target (https://www.wsj.com/articles/feds-bullard-warns-more-rate-rises-could-lead-to-a-recession-11547030700?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2) (https://www.wsj.com/articles/feds-bullard-warns-more-rate-rises-could-lead-to-a-recession-11547030700?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2). Bullard is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Trade negotiations between midlevel officials from Beijing and Washington concluded, building hopes of a final trade deal in the coming weeks. Investors are hoping a lasting truce will be struck before the March 2 deadline, the date when the U.S. pledged to hike tariffs on $200 billion of imports to 10% from 25%.

Optimism on the trade front buoyed stocks in U.S., Asia and Europe, , dampening appetite for government paper. The Hang Seng rose 2.3% and the Nikkei was up 1.1%. U.S. equities were also on track to extend their winning streak to four sessions (https://www.wsj.com/articles/feds-bullard-warns-more-rate-rises-could-lead-to-a-recession-11547030700?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2).

The positive investor sentiment has come despite a continuing government shutdown, with few anticipating it to cause real damage to the economy. Still, Fitch Ratings warned if the government shutdown continues to March 1 , when the suspension on the debt ceiling no longer applies, the U.S. could risk the loss of its triple-A credit rating.

