BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Struggle For Direction After Jobs Report

03/08/2019 | 09:52am EST

By Sunny Oh

The U.S. economy added 20,000 jobs in February

Treasury yields bounced around their opening levels on Friday, heading for a weekly decline, after a much weaker-than-expected jobs report highlighted growing concerns over a cooling global economy.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 0.9 basis point to 2.645%. The 2-year note yield was virtually unchanged at 2.471%. The 30-year bond yield added a single basis point to 3.035%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy had picked up 20,000 jobs in February , sharply down from the 304,000 jobs added in the previous month. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.8% from 4%. Analysts were expecting employment growth to slow but many didn't anticipate the extent of the drop, with some blaming the government shutdown for distorting the data.

"It's a hard number to digest, it's a hard number to trade. It doesn't really fit in the narrative with a strong labor market," said Jason Celente, senior portfolio manager at Insight Investment Management.

Average hourly earnings, on the other hand rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% forecast. Still, wage gains have yet to translate into stronger inflationary pressures.

Investors are unsure whether the poor employment data could signal an end to the continuing strength in the labor market. Nonetheless, the report arrives in the wake of mounting fears over the international economy's health after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1% from 1.7% at a meeting on Thursday.

"Coming in the context of steeply rising global growth concerns this certainly won't help confidence. At the same time the rise in wage inflation is not something the Fed can ignore," wrote Brian Coulton, chief economist for Fitch Ratings.

In other data, new housing starts for January surged 18.6% to annual pace of 1.23 million .

Investors will also be eyeing the Federal Reserve after a raft of speeches from senior monetary policy makers suggested the interest-rate forecasts by the Federal Open Market Committee, or the dot plot, could fall. The dot plot--a projection of where Fed members see interest rates headed--from the December meeting shows two rate increases are expected in 2018.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 10:15 p.m. at Stanford University in California could strengthen expectations for the shift in hiking expectations by the interest-rate setting group.

"It seems pretty clear from recent speeches that worry toward the backdrop has become rather embedded within the FOMC," wrote Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist for RBC Capital Markets.

