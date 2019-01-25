BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Tick Higher Along With Stocks

By Sunny Oh

The partial government shutdown led to the delay of another round of economic data

Treasury yields rose Friday as the bond market followed the buoyant tone in global equities in a session that will see another round of economic data postponed because of the government shutdown.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.8 basis points to 2.730%. The two-year note yield was up by 1.9 basis points to 2.581%, while the 30-year bond yield picked up 1.4 basis points to 3.048%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The government shutdown continued to result in the delay of economic data, with both durable goods and new home sales numbers postponed. Without fresh economic information to feed bond buyers concerned about the U.S. economy's health, investors monitored the ascendant momentum in global stock markets, instead.

The Shanghai Composite and the Stoxx 600 were both up. And futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggested U.S. equities were set to open higher, sapping demand for haven assets like government paper.

There are some signs the government shutdown could see a resolution. Citing sources, CNN reported the White House had prepared a national emergency order that would set aside $7 billion of funds for President Donald Trump's border wall. Senate leaders also put forward two bills to reopen the government. Though, the bills failed to pass, analysts say the constructive tone could help pave the way for a final deal.