BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Tick Higher As Stock Jitters Persist

By Sunny Oh

September's retail sales data due for release at 8:30 a.m Eastern

Treasury yields rose slightly in early Monday trading ahead of key economic data during a week where investors will mostly eye the continued weakness in stocks and geopolitical jitters.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 1.1 basis points to 3.152%, while the 2-year note yield rose 0.9 basis point to 2.849%. The 30-year bond yield advanced 1.7 basis points to 3.333%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Much of the momentum in the bond market last week was driven by the ups and downs in equities, as market participants came to grips with the growing implications of rising rates. Though economic data remains mostly robust, analysts are concerned whether stocks will be able to maintain their lofty valuations as the yield on risk-free investments becomes attractive enough to lure investors.

At the same time, the multisession rout in major equity benchmarks last week helped to stir a flight to quality, drawing investors back into the perceived safety of U.S. government paper. That has prevented bond yields from extending their multiyear highs.

U.S. stocks looked set to open lower Monday . Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.4% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.5%.

"Stock market direction over the next few weeks will determine the trend," wrote Tom di Galoma, managing director of Treasurys trading at Seaport Global Securities.

The week will also prove busy for analysts eyeing geopolitical flashpoints abroad. The U.K. hopes to resolve key obstacles preventing talks on a future trade deal with the European Union by the time EU leaders meet at a summit starting from Wednesday.

And Italy's budget fracas will remain in focus after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the Italian government on Saturday to "calm down" the budget debate, adding that a fiscal expansion from a highly indebted member state could draw concerns over the sustainability of the eurozone.

On the economic front, retail sales for September will come in at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, followed by the Empire State Manufacturing index, a gauge of regional economic health, at 10 a.m.