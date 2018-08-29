BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher As Traders Brace For Debt Auction

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields rose slightly Wednesday as traders braced for two debt auctions that could give the latest sign of investors' appetite for government paper.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 0.7 basis point to 2.891%, retreating from its two-week high, while the 2-year note yield was up by 1.2 basis points to 2.677%. The 30-year bond rate was flat at 3.033%, according to Tradeweb data. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Investors will also brace for a pair of debt auctions. The Treasury Department will sell $31 billion of 7-year notes at 1 p.m. The 7-year note traded up a basis point to 2.891%.

Prices for government paper can fall after a bond auction as investors make way for the increase in supply. But concerns over a deluge of bond supply from the recent fiscal stimulus measures have abated as domestic investors took down the bulge in issuance with few hiccups .

Moreover, investors say higher yields in the U.S. than elsewhere will continue to attract foreign buyers, even though foreign holdings of Treasurys remained stable in the past few years. They point out comparable risk-free bonds like German government debt have seen their yields drop as major central banks continue to carry out their bond-buying operations.

"So long as the 10-year Treasury-note yield can command a 240 basis point premium over German bunds, there will be no shortage of global buyers, even with gaping fiscal deficits," wrote David Rosenberg, chief financial economist for Gluskin Sheff. The German 10-year bond yield traded at 0.403% on Monday.

Analysts suggest month-end buying could ensure bond prices remain well-supported, keeping yield anchored, as money managers scoop up government paper to maintain the average maturity of their portfolios before Friday. When debt rolls off a bond-fund portfolio, the average maturity will fall, drifting away from the maturity of their competing benchmark index.

On the data front, the second-quarter reading of gross domestic product came in at 4.2%, affirming the stellar economic growth seen in recent months. Pending home sales for July fell 0.7%, after a 1% increase in June.

The Italian bond market rallied after the newspaper La Stampa reported that Italy may ask the European Central Bank to extend its signature quantitative easing program (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-29/italy-reportedly-reached-out-to-ecb-on-new-bond-purchase-plan), which is set to end in December 2018. Market participants say the ECB has propped up the government paper of Italy and other peripheral European economies, the worst hit by the eurozone crisis in 2009. The 10-year Italian government bond yield fell to 3.132% from an intraday peak of 3.200%, according to Tradeweb data.