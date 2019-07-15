Log in
BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Tick Lower As Investors Digest Mixed China Data

07/15/2019 | 03:53pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields fell Monday as Chinese growth fell to its slowest pace since 1992, even as other data pointed to signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.4 basis points to 2.092%, while the 2-year note rate was virtually unchanged at 1.833%. The 30-year bond yield slipped 2.3 basis points to 2.611%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

China's economy expanded by 6.2% in the second-quarter , its weakest growth rate since 1992. But investors also pointed out that recent industrial production and retail sales numbers could form possible evidence that the country's slowdown is bottoming out as stimulus measures make their way into the data.

U.S. equities were mostly unchanged in the face of another reminder of the global economy's doldrums. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading near all-time highs on Monday. China's CSI 300 index gained 0.4%.

In the U.S., July's Empire State manufacturing survey came in at 4.3, climbing sharply from the previous month's reading of negative 6.3.

A rally in European government paper helped exert a bullish influence on Treasurys amid expectations for the European Central Bank to unroll further monetary stimulus in the future.

The German 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points to negative 0.29%, Tradeweb data show.

What did market participants' say?

"The [Chinese GDP] miss relative to expectations, however, did not engender weakness in risk assets as the underlying composition of growth showed that some of the stimulus measures in that region are working as planned," wrote Ian Pollick, head of North American rates strategy at CIBC.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 27340.86 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 7966.23647 Delayed Quote.25.49%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.16% 8257.415782 Delayed Quote.23.52%
S&P 500 -0.02% 3013.01 Delayed Quote.20.22%
