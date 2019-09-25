Log in
BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Trade Higher As Investors Monitor Trump Impeachment Talk

09/25/2019 | 07:40am EDT

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as inflows into haven assets took a breather, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to move ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

What's are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 1.4 basis points to 1.649%, while the 2-year note rate rose 1.6 basis points to 1.610%. The 30-year bond yield was mostly unchanged at 2.101%.

What's driving Treasurys?

Pelosi's move to impeach Trump initially sparked an overnight rally in government bonds as investors added to the list of political risk afflicting Wall Street, but analysts said Democrats would struggle to push impeachment through a Republican-controlled Senate.

Several Federal Reserve speakers are due on Wednesday. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at 8 a.m., followed by Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Lael Brainard both at 10 a.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will deliver an economic update later at 7 p.m.

Investors will take down the second of three bond auctions this week, with the Treasury Department set to sell $41 billion of 5-year notes on Wednesday.

In economic data, U.S. new home sales for August are set for release at 10 a.m. Eastern.

What do market participants' say?

"It is early days in the impeachment process and there is no guarantee that this will actually gain traction as the Republicans have a majority in the Senate, provided it gets past the House in the first place," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Société Générale.

"The escalation adds to the general and global sense of (political) paralysis that is holding financial markets hostage," said Broux.

What else is on investors' radar?

Short-term Japanese bond yields tumbled after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank (https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-bonds/jgb-yield-curve-steepens-sharply-as-investors-brace-for-boj-policy-move-idUSL3N26G1N9) may cut interest rates further. The 5-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a record negative 0.39%, and was last seen trading at negative 0.38%, Tradeweb data show.

