BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Trade Lower As Australia's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates

07/02/2019 | 08:21am EDT

By Sunny Oh

Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates to 1%

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates, underlining the growing plans by the world's major central banks to easy monetary policy amid signs of sluggish global growth.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 1.4 basis points to 2.019%, while the 2-year note rate was down 1.2 basis points to 1.775%. The 30-year bond yield ticked lower by around a basis point to 2.548%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for a second time in as many meetings in a bid to lower unemployment and bolster inflation. The Australian central bank's move comes as other major central banks have also embarked on policy easing measures of their own as global growth fears become entrenched.

The RBA cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point to put benchmark rates at 1%, coming after a separate 25 basis point cut at its last monetary-policy gathering.

The 10-year Australian government bond yield was up a single basis point to 1.35%, Tradeweb data show.

Back in the U.S., investors were watching for comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, who will deliver remarks at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. She is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

In trade news, the White House pivoted to Europe, threatening to impose tariffs on a further $4 billion of European goods in response to European aircraft subsidies. That move comes after President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping achieved a trade truce over the weekend at the Group of 20 meeting that set the stage for modest market gains on Monday.

What did market participants' say?

"The [Reserve Bank of Australia] is concerned that unemployment is too high. It wants to reduce unemployment to stimulate wages growth and inflation. The June cut was unlikely on its own to achieve that objective," wrote Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and economics at AMP Capital.

"The RBA will probably now sit back and wait to see the impact of the two cuts they've put through in the past few months," said Oliver.

