Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Turn Higher After Philadelphia Fed Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:41pm EST

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields shifted higher Thursday, after plumbing session lows, as a stronger-than-expected reading from a regional manufacturing gauge helped to offset fresh worries about U.S.-China relations.

The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.731%, after briefly touching an intraday low of 2.699%. The 2-year note yield rose 0.8 basis point to 2.555%, from a session low of 2.520%, while the 30-year bond yield was down 1.7 basis points to 3.058%%, coming off its highest levels since Dec. 18. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The January reading for the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey jumped to 17.0 from 9.1 in December . The data helped to counter fears around tariff-related weakness in U.S. factories, especially after sharp drops in other widely followed manufacturing gauges.

"This report should lessen fears that growth is suddenly weakening sharply," wrote Jim O' Sullivan, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics.

A fresh flashpoint in U.S-China trade tensions erupted after the Justice Department had reportedly put Huawei under investigation for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile , according to The Wall Street Journal. The case comes in the wake of the arrest of the telecoms firm's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada in early December at the request of the U.S. for alleged bank fraud.

Bond yields initially fell as they took their cue from stocks. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average vacillated between small gains and losses throughout Thursday's sessions.

Still, investors remain optimistic over an eventual trade deal, even if they are unsure on the timing for an agreement.

"There will be progress when a high-level Chinese delegation visits Washington at the end of this month, but getting a deal before an early March deadline is an uphill battle. An extension is likely, which probably would delay the threatened U.S. 25% tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products," said Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments, in anote.

Political jitters from Washington showed few signs of disappearing as the government shutdown resulted in federal workers missing paychecks and a growing backlog of economic data that has yet to be released. Analysts warn the data is likely to be distorted once it comes out.

Though, the coming data has been thinned out, investors had some information on the economy's health to digest on Thursday. First-time claims for unemployment benefits declined by 3,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, below the 220,000 consensus forecast produced by a MarketWatch survey of economists.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.46% 24318.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 6702.9697 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 7070.1736 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.53% 2629.91 Delayed Quote.4.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pU.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin weighs lifting tariffs on China - WSJ
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10pWall Street rises on report of U.S. considering end to China tariffs
RE
03:01pWE ARE FAMILY FOUNDATION : Announces 2019 Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leaders
PR
02:45pWondershare Releases Photo Recovery Free Software that Works Great to Recover Other Types of Data as Well
SE
02:41pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Turn Higher After Philadelphia Fed Survey
DJ
02:39pHitachi debacle strengthens Franco-Chinese hand in UK nuclear
RE
02:29pOil recovers some losses, but trade and supply worries dominate
RE
02:23pWeak euro lifts dollar, pound zooms on talk of second Brexit vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Shutdown is starting to hurt Trump's financial der..
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.