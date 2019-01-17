BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Turn Higher After Philadelphia Fed Survey

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields shifted higher Thursday, after plumbing session lows, as a stronger-than-expected reading from a regional manufacturing gauge helped to offset fresh worries about U.S.-China relations.

The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.731%, after briefly touching an intraday low of 2.699%. The 2-year note yield rose 0.8 basis point to 2.555%, from a session low of 2.520%, while the 30-year bond yield was down 1.7 basis points to 3.058%%, coming off its highest levels since Dec. 18. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The January reading for the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey jumped to 17.0 from 9.1 in December . The data helped to counter fears around tariff-related weakness in U.S. factories, especially after sharp drops in other widely followed manufacturing gauges.

"This report should lessen fears that growth is suddenly weakening sharply," wrote Jim O' Sullivan, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics.

A fresh flashpoint in U.S-China trade tensions erupted after the Justice Department had reportedly put Huawei under investigation for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile , according to The Wall Street Journal. The case comes in the wake of the arrest of the telecoms firm's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada in early December at the request of the U.S. for alleged bank fraud.

Bond yields initially fell as they took their cue from stocks. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average vacillated between small gains and losses throughout Thursday's sessions.

Still, investors remain optimistic over an eventual trade deal, even if they are unsure on the timing for an agreement.

"There will be progress when a high-level Chinese delegation visits Washington at the end of this month, but getting a deal before an early March deadline is an uphill battle. An extension is likely, which probably would delay the threatened U.S. 25% tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products," said Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments, in anote.

Political jitters from Washington showed few signs of disappearing as the government shutdown resulted in federal workers missing paychecks and a growing backlog of economic data that has yet to be released. Analysts warn the data is likely to be distorted once it comes out.

Though, the coming data has been thinned out, investors had some information on the economy's health to digest on Thursday. First-time claims for unemployment benefits declined by 3,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, below the 220,000 consensus forecast produced by a MarketWatch survey of economists.