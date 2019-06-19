Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Turn Lower After Fed Policy Update Seen As Opening Door To Rate Cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury yields traded lower on Wednesday after the policy statement from the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting suggested the central bank could cut interest rates later this year.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 0.5 basis point to 2.053%, while the 2-year note yield, sensitive to shifting expectations for Fed policy, slumped 4.7 basis points to 1.815%. The 30-year bond rate was virtually unchanged at 2.552%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

The Fed took out the phrase "patience" from its policy statement, adding that uncertainties around the economic outlook had picked up. As expected, the central bank left its federal funds rate unchanged at a range between 2.25% to 2.50%.

The Fed's federal funds interest-rate projections, or the "dot plot", indicated the central bank's rate-setting committee was split between the options of standing pat or easing policy. Seven members forecasted two rate cuts by the end of 2019.

Investors will now await the press conference held by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed has been under immense pressure to ease policy even as some say economic data has yet to point to an imminent recession. Short-term rates and fed fund futures have priced in more than one cut before the end of this year.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Powell to cut rates, with a report suggesting that the White House contemplated demoting the current Fed Chairman.

Fed decision and Powell press conference:marketwatch calendar

What did market participants say?

"You have to see what Powell is saying. He will do what it takes to keep the expansion running," David Norris, head of U.S. credit at TwentyFour Asset Management, told MarketWatch.

"The statement allows [the Fed] to retreat if anything at the G-20 or elsewhere changes the climate between now and end of next month but also recognizes the shift in inflation pressures away from transitory to something more. No patience here, no pause unless events warrant," wrote Jim Vogel, an interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pDollar drops after Fed holds rates steady, risk assets gain
RE
02:54pTED CRUZ : Sens. Cruz, Cotton and Colleagues Urge Administration to Impose Additional Sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran
PU
02:53pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:51pTraders bet heavy on Fed rate cuts ahead
RE
02:51pINSTANT VIEW : Fed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
02:51pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--2nd Update
DJ
02:50pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:49pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:46pWhat is Slack?
RE
02:39pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : National Transportation Statistics 6/19/19 Update, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation, and other categories
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices mostly steady despite U.S. crude stock draw
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About