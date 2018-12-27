Log in
BOND REPORT: Treasurys Rally As Stocks Poised To Fall

12/27/2018 | 02:30pm CET

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices ticked higher on Thursday, pushing yields lower, as bonds recouped a chunk of their losses after the stock market's sharp mid-week rally briefly eased appetite for government paper.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 2.5 basis points to 2.772%, while the 2-year note yield edged 1.8 basis points lower to 2.591%. The 30-year bond yield was down 1.8 basis points to 3.031%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Bond traders will take their cue from stocks after wild swings in key equity benchmarks dictated trading in government paper. Haven assets like U.S. government paper tend to rally when stocks slip, but when equities rebound, bond prices take a slide.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite saw their biggest one-day gain since March 2009 on Wednesday, only two days after all three equity benchmark recorded their worst one-day decline on Christmas Eve ever. On Thursday, stocks looked to open lower, with futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow both down sharply amid talk that Wednesday's jump is nothing more than a sucker's rally .

Dominating the agenda for Treasury is President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Trump has repeatedly blamed Powell for raising interest rates too swiftly at the risk of ending the U.S.'s economic expansion, and reportedly discussed the possibility of firing Powell, even as his advisers deny that he made such comments.

The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett said Wednesday Powell's job was "100% safe," but a lack of direct reassurance from Trump himself could rattle investors' nerves.

On the data front, the partial government shutdown has led to the delay of some economic reports. Investors will still see jobless claims for the seven days ending Dec. 22 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and the University of Michigan's consumer confidence index for December at 10 a.m.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
