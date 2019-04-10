Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : U.S. And European Bond Yields Retreat After ECB's Draghi Maintains Dovish Stance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields fell Wednesday, along with rates for European counterparts, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated his downbeat view of the eurozone's growth outlook, and a key inflation reading came in line with expectations.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.8 basis points to 2.479%. The 2-year note yield fell 1.6 basis points to 2.327%, while the 30-year bond yield was down 0.5 basis point to 2.905%. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The 10-year German government bond yield retreated 2 basis points to negative 0.03%. German rates can often play a sizable influence in the direction of the U.S. Treasurys market, as investors see both as comparable haven assets, though the relative gap in U.S. and European interest rates has contributed to a divergence between U.S. and German yields.

The European Central Bank made no changes to its policy measures at its March meeting . The central bank repeated it would keep rates at their current level at least through the end of the year. Draghi said the balance of risks to the eurozone economy "remain tilted to the downside."

"For now, the dovish meeting will probably lead to a flatter yield curve as the market hunts for yield," Tim Magnusson, senior portfolio manager at Garda Capital Partners, told MarketWatch.

With much of the German government bond market now sporting negative yields, with the exception of its 30-year maturity, European investors would push into longer-dated debt in search for income-producing securities, he said. Longer maturity bonds tend to offer extra yield compensation to investors.

Draghi also insisted the central bank had plenty of policy measures to deploy if inflation struggled to meet the ECB's target of 2%, and said the central bank would issue more details on TLTRO - a program to extend cheap loans to beleaguered banks--in coming meetings.

"The TLTRO program is a way to prove they're not out of tools," said Magnusson.

Separately, t he Federal Reserve's minutes from its March meeting showe d the central bank's decision to pause its rate increase cycle this year came from concerns around the U.S. and global economy's health and the lack of inflation pressures. Still, the minutes showed several members of the Fed's interest-rate setting committee still saw the possibility of a rate increase this year, once low unemployment rates drive a rebound in consumer spending and growth.

But on late Tuesday, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the labor market may have more slack than thought , suggesting the jobless rate hasn't fallen below the so-called "full employment" level. Analysts say if the unemployment rate slips below this theoretical level, inflation pressures will start to materialize as tight labor markets spark wage increases.

In economic data, consumer prices for March rose 0.4% , in line with economists' expectations. The core gauge stripping out for volatile food and energy prices, however, rose only 0.1%. Rising inflation can erode a bond's fixed value over time.

"In the near term, we don't have an inflation problem. The data supports the Fed being in pause mode, and it reinforces monetary policy as it stands now," Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for Schwab Center for Financial Research, said in an interview with MarketWatch.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pMaterials Tick Down After Fed Minutes - Materials Roundup
DJ
04:22pEnergy Up With Oil After OPEC Tally -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pUN UNITED NATIONS : More Workforce Support, Social Protection Key to ‘Show That We Care' for Vulnerable Groups, Secretary-General Tells International Labour Organization Centenary Event
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pMiddle class shrinking as incomes stagnate, costs rise - OECD
RE
04:09pCiting global slowdown, Fed sees no changes to rates in 2019
RE
04:07pWall Street ekes out gains as investors shrug off Fed minutes
RE
04:04pBOND REPORT : U.S. And European Bond Yields Retreat After ECB's Draghi Maintains Dovish Stance
DJ
04:03pCMO INSIGHTS : Mark Floisand, CMO at Coveo
PU
03:54pU.S. Treasury Yields Under Pressure Following CPI, Fed Minutes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4INDIVIOR : U.S. charges pummel drugmaker Indivior, hurt Reckitt
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About