Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Chinese yuan rises as currency market stabilizes; U.S. dollar climbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 03:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan strengthened and demand for safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc eased on Tuesday, as China appeared to take steps to stabilize its currency which breached a key level on Monday and sparked broad risk aversion.

The dollar rebounded after falling the previous session, benefiting from relative calm in the market.

Stocks and emerging market currencies plunged on Monday and safe havens jumped after China authorities allowed the yuan to break through the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar, its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Risk appetite, however, improved on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China fixed the daily reference rate for the onshore Chinese yuan at 6.9683, firmer than the expected 6.9871, and below the key 7 rate.

The central bank also said it was selling yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong, a move seen as curtailing short selling of the currency.

"Beijing's move today to set a stronger exchange rate for the yuan helped stabilize markets," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "Still, the market bias remains fraught with nerves, boding well for haven assets."

Onshore yuan stayed above 7, but gained 0.3% against the dollar, which fell to 7.023 yuan, after rising as high as 7.0575 overnight.

The offshore yuan was also up, rising 0.6% against the dollar.

Escalating tensions between the United States and China are likely to keep investors cautious with no end in sight to the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.

That tension increased after the U.S. Treasury department announced late on Monday it had determined for the first time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency and said that Washington would engage the International Monetary Fund to clamp down on Beijing.

China's central bank responded on Tuesday that China "has not used and will not use the exchange rate as a tool to deal with trade disputes."

In other currencies, the dollar rose 0.1% against a basket of currencies to 97.645 <.DXY>, climbing from two-week lows hit after the yuan's fall on Monday.

It recovered as well from Monday's seven-month low against the safe-haven yen. In afternoon trading, the dollar was last at 106.56 yen, up 0.6%.

The dollars recouped losses against the euro, which slipped 0.1% to $1.1193.

Yield spreads have narrowed in favor of the euro, with the single European currency at an advantage as market participants repriced the risk of additional easing from the Federal Reserve, Scotiabank said in a research note.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
03:51pChinese yuan rises as currency market stabilizes; U.S. dollar climbs
RE
03:50pCOLLIER COUNTY FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots
PU
03:50pTELUS : launches unlimited home internet data
PU
03:50pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon Mail-Order Pharmacy Story
DJ
03:50pPrime Healthcare Hospitals Develop Unique Programs Focused on Caring for Growing Senior Population
GL
03:49pTIMBERLAND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pChinese yuan rises as currency market stabilizes; U.S. dollar climbs
RE
03:48pSIMEX INC. (OTC : ARGB) Announces Simex Europe Acquisitions
GL
03:47pREALTY INCOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:45pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Hover Near Lowest Levels In More Than 2 Years
DJ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3China's Tencent talking to Vivendi about stake in Lady Gaga's label
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's July passenger income lags forecast, shares drop
5MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Advances Its Leadership Position as a Multi-Rail Payments Company with the Acquisiti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group