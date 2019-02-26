Log in
BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Fall As Powell's Testimony Confirms Wait-and-see Stance

02/26/2019 | 01:56pm EST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Treasury prices rose Tuesday afternoon, pushing yields lower, as buying was underpinned by lackluster housing data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that reiterated the central bank's dovish monetary-policy stance.

What are yields doing?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 2.7 basis points to 2.646%, and the two-year Treasury note yield gave up 3.2 basis points to 2.480%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield meanwhile, slipped 1.3 basis points to 3.020%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

What's driving the market?

Powell on Tuesday said the economy has been sending "conflicting signals" that justify a "patient approach" on future changes to interest rates, speaking in front the Senate Banking Committee.

The Fed boss in prepared remarks, citing "crosscurrents," as reason to hold off on further rate increases, reiterating comments the central banker made after the Federal Open Market Committee's most recent policy gathering in late January. "While we view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favorable, over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals," he said.

That stance has given fixed-income participants few reasons to sell bonds, pushing yields much higher, particularly as economic data came in weaker-than-expected, reinforcing fears of headwinds facing the economy.

Meanwhile, a lack of fresh developments on Sino-American trade talks and growing concerns emanating from Europe centered on a so-called no-deal Brexit, have laid the groundwork for purchases of Treasury purchases. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would delay a planned increase in tariffs to 25% from 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time March 2. Trump cited "substantial progress." (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1099800961089003522)

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has been considering a plan to delay a March 29 deadline for a trading agreement to be struck between Britain and the European Union, or face a disorderly exit from the trade bloc.

At 1 p.m., investors were expecting an auction of seven-year notes.

What are strategists saying?

"The big story, really, is Powell doing an effective job of towing the party line and reiterating that there is no sense of urgency to move rates either up or down," Ben Jeffery, interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets, told MarketWatch. The strategists said there are few reasons to expect substantial yield moves from the 10-year Treasury, which has traded in a narrow range between 2.60% to 2.70%, unless there are developments on "Brexit, trade or anything more concrete for monetary policy."

What data are in focus?

A reading of new homes under construction showed a drop in December to an annual rate of 1.08 million, from 1.21 million rate in November, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That represents the lowest level since 2016.

Home-price appreciation also slowed in December to 4.7% annually, down from 5.1% in November, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, the slowest pace since August of 2015.

On the bright side, consumer confidence surged in February , rising for the first time in four months, as the Conference Board's consumer-confidence index rose to 131.4, up from 121.7 in January. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 124.7 reading.

