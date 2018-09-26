BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Remain Lower After Fed Delivers Rate Increase

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Powell comments at his news conference will come in focus

Treasury prices remained higher Wednesday, pulling down yields, after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected rate increase and removed the word "accommodative" from its policy statement.

Remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his news conference following the decision will also be parsed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 3.079%, a day after trading above 3.10% and finishing at its highest level since May. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note , more sensitive to rate moves and expectations, was little changed at 2.839% after ending Tuesday at its highest since 2008. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.8 basis point to 3.223%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

The Fed signaled its on track to deliver a fourth rate increase of 2018 in December, as it continues to tighten at a pace that has slightly exceeded the market's original projections from the start of the year, noted Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private client for Glenmede. The pace, however, is justified given strong economic growth, low unemployment and a pickup in inflation.

"An additional rate increase may be coming this year, but the economy and markets can handle this pace since policy has yet to truly turn tight," he said.

Ahead of the Fed hoopla, data showed August new home sales ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 629,000. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch produced a consensus forecast for the pace of sales to slip to a 625,000 annual rate from 627,000 in July. However, hefty revisions to prior months were all downward, a reminder that the housing recovery remains grudgingly slow.