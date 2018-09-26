Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Remain Lower After Fed Delivers Rate Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 02:34pm EDT

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Powell comments at his news conference will come in focus

Treasury prices remained higher Wednesday, pulling down yields, after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected rate increase and removed the word "accommodative" from its policy statement.

Remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his news conference following the decision will also be parsed.

Live blog:Powell to explain drop of word 'accommodative' from Fed statement

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 3.079%, a day after trading above 3.10% and finishing at its highest level since May. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note , more sensitive to rate moves and expectations, was little changed at 2.839% after ending Tuesday at its highest since 2008. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.8 basis point to 3.223%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

The Fed signaled its on track to deliver a fourth rate increase of 2018 in December, as it continues to tighten at a pace that has slightly exceeded the market's original projections from the start of the year, noted Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private client for Glenmede. The pace, however, is justified given strong economic growth, low unemployment and a pickup in inflation.

"An additional rate increase may be coming this year, but the economy and markets can handle this pace since policy has yet to truly turn tight," he said.

Ahead of the Fed hoopla, data showed August new home sales ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 629,000. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch produced a consensus forecast for the pace of sales to slip to a 625,000 annual rate from 627,000 in July. However, hefty revisions to prior months were all downward, a reminder that the housing recovery remains grudgingly slow.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : the Netherlands to take joint action against child labour
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:54pFed Raises Interest Rates, Signals One More Increase This Year--Update
DJ
08:53pINSTANT VIEW : Analysts react to fed rate hike
RE
08:52pTraders keep bets on U.S. Fed's 2019 interest rate rises
RE
08:51pWall Street extends gains, eyes end of rate-hike cycle
RE
08:49pTrump says Japan's Abe agrees to start talks on free trade deal
RE
08:46pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, at General Assembly Meeting on Tuberculosis, Says Investing More in Broader Health Agenda Key to Combating World’s Deadliest Infectious Disease
PU
08:34pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Remain Lower After Fed Delivers Rate Increase
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
2ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Saudi Arabia, four other Gulf states to enter key JP Morga..
5GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.