BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Stabilize After Post-Fed Pullback

09/27/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Budget turmoil sends Italian bond yields jumping

Treasury yields were flat to marginally lower Thursday, stabilizing a day after a widely expected decision by the Federal Reserve to raise rates while leaving its forecasts largely unchanged, which had prompted a relief rally in bond prices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was off 0.3 basis point at 3.055%, while the 2-year note yield rose 0.8 basis point to 2.835%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was little changed at 3.192%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

Treasurys had weakened since late August as traders moved to price in Fed rate-hike forecasts they had previously doubted, pushing yields higher. The 10-year yield on Tuesday topped 3.10% to end at its highest since May, while the yield on the more directly rate-hike sensitive 2-year note traded at levels last seen in 2008.

The Fed on Wednesday, as had been fully expected, raised its fed-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2% to 2.25%, signaled another rate increase was due in December and hinted at three rate increases next year and one in 2020.

Opinion:Powell's refreshingly humble, but aren't central bankers supposed to forecast?

At the same time, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sounded upbeat on the economy, analysts said an unchanged inflation outlook and the decision to remove the word "accommodative" from the policy statement's description of its monetary policy stance cast doubt over the Fed's longer term rate plans.

"We worry that the fiscal hangover, trade wars, and tighter monetary policy could restrain growth in 2019 by more than the Fed expects, resulting in an earlier pause in the hiking cycle than its forecast," said Bricklin Dwyer, U.S. senior economist at BNP Paribas. "Removing 'accommodative' in the statement gives it more latitude to do this, as does the flat profile in its forecast for inflation."

Italian assets fell on reports the two major parties in its ruling coalition government were sparring with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria over the size of the deficit ahead of the scheduled release of the country's fiscal target later Thursday.

News reports said the leadership of the antiestablishment 5 Star Movement and the far-right League both want to target an increase in the deficit that would take it close to 2.5% of gross domestic product next year, noted Chris Scicluna, economist at Daiwa Capital Markets, in a note.

That is in conflict with Tria's push for a figure close to 1.5%, while Italy's commitments under euro-area budget rules would demand a figure near 1% or less.

The yield on the 10-year Italian government bond , known as the BTP, remained up 7.8 basis points near 2.91% after trading as high as 2.94%. Italian stocks weakened and the turmoil was blamed for some weakness in the euro , which was off 0.2% versus the dollar.

Treasury traders digest a flood of economic data, including:

Data on August pending home sales is due at 10 a.m. Eastern.

