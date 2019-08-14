BOND REPORT: U.S. Treasury Yields Fall Sharply, 2-year/10-year Yield Curve Inverts, Triggering Recession Indicator

By Sunny Oh

U.S. Treasury 10-year note yield briefly fell before the 2-year note yield

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Wednesday after a raft of weak economic data from China and Germany underlined a slowdown in global growth, offsetting hopes that U.S.-China trade talks were making progress.

The sharp rally in long-term government bonds briefly inverted a key measure of the yield curve's slope for the first time since June 2007.

How are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield plunged 8.2 basis points to 1.596%, its lowest since September 2016.

The 2-year note rate retreated 7.5 basis points to 1.592%, while the 30-year bond yield tumbled 9.3 basis points to 2.038%, an all-time closing low.

The spread between the 2-year note and the 10-year note temporarily fell to a negative 1 basis point. An inversion of this measure has often preceded an economic downturn. Investors say its powers as a recession indicator comes from its ability to reflect when tight monetary policy is capping growth and inflationary pressures.

What's driving Treasurys?

The slowdown in China's economy was highlighted by a rise in industrial production at its slowest pace since Jan. 2002, increasing 4.8% in July from a year earlier versus a 6.3% increase in June. Germany's economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter of 2019 as the U.S - China trade war hit global manufacturing supply lines and the country's export-dependent industries.

The raft of anemic data and the inversion of the U.S. yield curve weighed on investor sentiment, stirring demand for safe haven assets like Treasurys.

U.S. stocks saw a sharp selloff on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to end lower by more than 2%.

The surge of economic pessimism comes only a day after the U.S. Trade Representative announced it would winnow down (https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2019/august/ustr-announces-next-steps-proposed) the list of goods that are set to incur a 10% tariff on additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, measures which were publicized earlier in August 1.

What did market participants' say?

"When I look at the data from today, there's nothing that justifies the [flight to safety] we are having. Perhaps it's the cumulative effect of a lot of issues the market has been grappling with. We keep piling on more issues. There's only so much markets can bear," said Gautam Khanna, senior portfolio manager at Insight Investment Management.

"At the moment, investors think bonds are the safest way to protect their portfolio. And some think there's another shoe to drop and a bigger correction in equities must be waiting around the corner," Robert Robis, chief fixed income strategist at BCA Research, told MarketWatch.

What else is on investors' radar?

In the U.K., the spread between the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield for British government debt, or gilts, also inverted alongside the U.S. Treasurys market.