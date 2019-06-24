BOPIL™ to the Rescue: Parcel Pending Showcases How Its BOPIL Locker Solutions Supercharge the BOPIS Process for Retailers at GlobalShop 2019

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, will be showcasing its Buy Online, Pick-Up In Locker™ (BOPIL) solutions at booth #2966 at GlobalShop in Chicago this week. BOPIL is specifically designed to streamline, simplify and supercharge the Buy Online, Pick-Up In-Store (BOPIS) process for retailers thereby saving valuable staff time, improving the customer experience and boosting overall revenue.



BOPIS is a fast-growing trend among retailers and consumers. In fact, studies show that consumer adoption for BOPIS has increased by 47 percent year-over-year, and 90 percent of retailers have committed to a BOPIS solution by 2021.

“Today’s consumers are all about instant gratification. Studies show that the majority - 61 percent - want their goods in their hands within one to three hours of placing an online order, and 80 percent of online shoppers expect to be able to pick up their items in under 10 minutes from the time they enter the store,” explained Lori A. Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending. “Consumers want the goods they order online to be available immediately, and the pick-up process to be quick, easy and painless, and that is where our BOPIL solutions come into play.”

Top Benefits of BOPIL Include:

Elevate the customer experience — BOPIL enhances the customer experience by making it quick, easy and convenient for customers to retrieve their online orders.

BOPIL enhances the customer experience by making it quick, easy and convenient for customers to retrieve their online orders. Improve retail staff efficiencies — BOPIL can free up staff time so they can focus on building relationships and loyalty with in-store customers while also driving in-store purchases.

BOPIL can free up staff time so they can focus on building relationships and loyalty with in-store customers while also driving in-store purchases. Rev up revenue — By bringing a customer back to the store and delivering a convenient and quick experience, customers are more likely to purchase additional items. In fact, 61 percent of shoppers who come into the store to collect their online order spend an additional $48.

“Retailers recognize that consumers expect an omnichannel experience that is available when and where they are, and BOPIL completes this holistic omnichannel operation,” continued Torres. “Customers don’t want to deal with any hassles, delays or inefficiencies when picking up their online orders, and that is why our BOPIL solution is such a powerful tool for retailers. BOPIL is designed to ensure that their customer pickup experience is streamlined and optimized to fulfill the promise of an efficient in-store experience.”

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled — be it groceries, clothing, electronics and more — the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the store. Customers are then instantly notified by text, email or push notification and provided with a unique code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their order at their convenience by simply entering their unique code into the locker without the friction or frustration of wait times related to analog (antiquated) BOPIS solutions.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #2966 at GlobalShop to learn more about their retail locker solutions.

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.