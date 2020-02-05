BORN Group : and Fluent Commerce Announce Global Partnership to Help Retailers Worldwide Manage Orders More Efficiently

Fluent Commerce’s distributed order management platform will be integrated into BORN’s omnichannel retail solutions

BORN Group (www.borngroup.com), a leading digital agency with a focus on experience management and enterprise commerce solutions has announced a Global Partnership with leading order management platform Fluent Commerce.

Fluent Commerce is a cloud-native distributed order management platform that provides essential functionalities to retailers, including delivery, order collection flexibility, returns, and courier shipping. In addition, Fluent Commerce has the ability to plug into various third-party technologies and platforms such as SAP Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Magento.

By providing real-time inventory information, the platform allows retailers to have a complete overview of their inventory while providing more transparency to the end-user. For customers, this means they receive their orders faster and more efficiently. Retailers are able to reduce fulfillment costs and provide improved customer service, resulting in increased sales and customer retention.

CEO at BORN Group, Dilip Keshu said, “We welcome the addition of Fluent Commerce to BORN’s fold of partners. We are always looking to provide modern industry-strong solutions to clients. CRM, ERP and order management systems (OMS) anchor our book of record portfolio, so Fluent as a leading OMS will play an important part in our ability to provide channel-connected orchestration.”

MD for Asia Pacific & Japan at BORN Group, Prakash Gurumoorthy adds, “Making inventory work that little bit harder in the pursuit of seamless shopping is what we are looking to achieve with Fluent Commerce. Order orchestration is a pivotal component for omnichannel digital transformation and Fluent Commerce is a great platform to have on our side. We are quite excited by and are keen to leverage the possibilities that Fluent Commerce offers in this space.”

"We are delighted to partner with BORN Group in the delivery of sophisticated omnichannel solutions for retailers and brands selling direct to consumers. The combination of BORN's top-tier pedigree and experience in delivering the world's most beautiful and engaging customer experiences using Salesforce, SAP and Adobe's commerce platforms will be greatly enhanced by Fluent's Distributed Order Management System," comments Mr. Jamie Cairns, Vice-President, Global Channel Sales, Fluent Commerce.

About BORN Group

BORN Group is an award-winning global agency that focuses on Enterprise Commerce and Experience Design. It is a Tech Mahindra company. [www.techmahindra.com]

With over 500 digital transformations under its belt in over 20 end markets covering B2B and B2C segments, it is one of the largest independent agencies in the customer and brand experience space with offices and operations in 8 countries. The company combines 10 specialisms to produce high-performing digital assets – creative design, content production, commerce enablement, cloud deployments, integrations, consulting, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, analytics, and multi-channel cohesion. Learn more at borngroup.com

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel merchants. The Fluent Order Management Cloud Platform is cloud-native, fully managed and code-free. It includes the essential components for unified commerce: Distributed order management, in-store tooling, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment, optimization, and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to rapidly drive up revenue, drive down costs, and win the convenience battle. Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, Samsung, Australia Post, eBay, Woolworths, Target and French Connection. For more information visit www.fluentcommerce.com.

