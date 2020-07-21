Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BOTIN SAYS: "WE COULD HAVE HOPED FOR SOMETHING BIGGER BUT NOT FOR SOMETHING BETTER"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

BOTIN SAYS: "WE COULD HAVE HOPED FOR SOMETHING BIGGER BUT NOT FOR SOMETHING BETTER"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pStocks, euro rally after EU agrees to recovery fund
RE
02:58pBotin says sees other european banks likely to be ahead of santander in a cross-border consolidation process
RE
02:58pBotin says santander will not take part in european consolidation as of today, does not rule out in the future
RE
02:58pBOTIN SAYS : "we could have hoped for something bigger but not for something better"
RE
02:58pAna botin says eu agreement has diminished and averted sovereign risk problems in the eu
RE
02:58pSantander chairman says eu agreement on eu recovery fund is game changer, will be seen in time as key step in european construction
RE
02:53pCalifornia coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state
RE
02:53pCalifornia coronavirus cases rise to 400,166 as of tuesday, second u.s. state after new york to exceed 400,000 infections - reuters tally
RE
02:46pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Northwest Connecticut Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:46pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Southwest Virginia Respond to Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group