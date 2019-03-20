Log in
BOXX Technologies Receives Americas 2018 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award

03/20/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies today announced that it has been recognized with the Americas 2018 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award. BOXX was presented with this award at the NPN Reception and Awards Ceremony held during the 2019 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC).

For the second year in a row, the NVIDIA Partner Network honored BOXX for its contributions in driving NVIDIA® Quadro® GPU adoption through its sales and marketing activities into strategic key industries with their high-end GPU workstations. Following the Quadro RTX™ launch late last year, BOXX became an early supplier of Quadro RTX workstations—providing breakthrough ray tracing and visualization technology that accelerates 3D modeling, design, and rendering—for major motion picture studios, television networks, and the architecture engineering and manufacturing (AEC) market.

“We continue to build on our reputation as the market-leading provider of professional visualization workstations powered by NVIDIA GPUs”, said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “As disruptive advancements in virtualization, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence redefine expectations from creative and technical professionals, we are very excited that our partnership with NVIDIA will enable us to deliver the workstation reimagined.”

“BOXX Technologies is one of the first partners that comes to mind when I think about the professional visualization space,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “They have built a solid reputation in the business with driving their product lineup of high-end workstations into key strategic accounts.”

The NVIDIA Partner Network hosts an annual awards ceremony during GTC in Silicon Valley honoring its top North American partners that have shown growth in their GPU business through the investments they have made throughout the year. 

About BOXX Technologies
BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

For further information, contact:
BOXX PR Contact:
John Vondrak
BOXX Technologies
512-852-3326
jvondrak@boxx.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
