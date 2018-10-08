BP : Advance Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BP Midstream Partners LP ('BPMP') will release its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

A webcast and conference call will be held at 9 am CST, hosted by Robert Zinsmeister, Chief Executive Officer, Craig Coburn, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Sullivan, Vice President Investor Relations.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation at www.bpmidstreampartners.com, by clicking on the '2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast' link, found under the 'Events & Presentations' section under the Investor Relations menu option.

Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the BPMP website following the live event.

About BP Midstream Partners

BPMP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of BP), to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. Our assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined products terminals, serving as key infrastructure for BP and its affiliates and other customers to transport onshore and offshore production to key refining markets and trading and distribution hubs.

For more information on BPMP and the assets owned by the partnership, please visit www.bpmidstreampartners.com.

Further Information

BP Press Office, US: +1 281-366-4463 uspress@bp.com

