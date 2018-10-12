BP : BPMP Declares Increased Third Quarter 2018 Distribution

BP Midstream Partners LP ('BP Midstream,' 'BPMP' or the 'Partnership') today announced that the Board of Directors of BP Midstream Partners GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2915 per unit for the third quarter of 2018. The distribution reflects an increase of $0.0190 over the second quarter 2018 distribution and is cumulatively $0.0290 over the Partnership's minimum quarterly distribution.

Commenting on the distribution increase, CEO Rip Zinsmeister said, 'We have now raised the distribution level for three consecutive quarters since listing as a publicly traded master limited partnership. This new distribution level represents a cumulative 11 percent increase above the Partnership's minimum quarterly distribution. The organic growth and our recently announced acquisition underpin our ability to deliver mid-teens distribution growth through 2019 from our existing portfolio. BP Midstream Partners expects to deliver mid-teens, per annum, per unit distribution growth through 2020. It is very exciting to see BPMP delivering to unit holders on its investment proposition.'

The third quarter 2018 distribution will be payable on Nov. 15, 2018, to unitholders of record as of Nov. 1, 2018, with an ex-distribution date of Oct. 31, 2018.

