BP : BPMP declares increased first quarter 2019 distribution

04/17/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

HOUSTON - BP Midstream Partners LP ('BPMP' or the 'Partnership') today announced that the Board of Directors of BP Midstream Partners GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3126 per unit for the first quarter of 2019. The distribution reflects an increase of 3.7% over the fourth quarter 2018 distribution per unit.

The first quarter 2019 distribution will be payable on May 15, 2019, to unitholders of record as of May 1, 2019, with an ex-distribution date of April 30, 2019.

About BP Midstream Partners

BPMP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of BP) to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. BPMP's assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined products terminals, serving as key infrastructure for BP and its affiliates and other customers to transport onshore and offshore production to key refining markets and trading and distribution hubs.

For more information on BPMP and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit www.bpmidstreampartners.com.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Further information

BP Press Office, US: uspress@bp.com

Disclaimer

BP Midstream Partners LP published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:02:10 UTC
