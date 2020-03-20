Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BP/Husky Ohio refinery shuts alky unit, sends workers home - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A BP sign at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland

A 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery owned by BP Plc and Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio, has shut a 3,000-bpd alkylation unit, according to a source familiar with plant operations.

It was unclear why the unit was shutting down, but several global refineries are delaying maintenance and sending workers home due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has helped precipitate a steep drop in oil prices.

The Toledo plant has also sent home more than 1,000 outside contractors who were performing work on the plant, according to the source. The contractors are set to return in approximately 2-3 weeks.

It is unclear when the unit will resume operating.

Maintenance on critical projects such as tanker repairs is still ongoing with approximately 200 workers still at the plant.

At the neighbouring PBF Toledo refinery, approximately 1,500 workers are continuing with a multi-unit turnaround set to end in mid-April, a source said.

Delta Airlines is operating its 185,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, with about two dozen essential staff, and management is working on a rotating basis, according to two sources familiar with plant operations.

Citgo's refinery in Lemont, Illinois, has pushed a multi-unit turnaround project due to start in late March to May 1, tentatively.

BP has also delayed the start date of its Cherry Point refinery in Washington and Marathon Petroleum pushed back the start date of a multi-unit overhaul at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, to late April, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Jet fuel and gasoline demand has cratered as airlines suspend flights and workers stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which globally has infected more than 250,000 people and killed more than 10,400, prompting travel restrictions from governments around the world including the United States.

Market participants and refiners have had to scramble to adjust to falling prices.

By Laura Sanicola
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 4.55% 251.7 Delayed Quote.-48.95%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 7.89% 3.01 Delayed Quote.-73.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48pDOLLARAMA : Reaffirms Commitment to Serving Canadians
AQ
08:45pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Filing of Technical Report for the PEA on the Falchani Lithium Project in Peru
AQ
08:40pCOVID-19 RESPONSE : DISH Delivers Colorado-Based ABC, FOX Affiliates to Viewers in La Plata County
PU
08:38pVolkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
RE
08:35pALTO VENTURES : Spinout Dividend
PU
08:35pDuluth Holdings Provides Update Related to COVID-19
GL
08:31pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Funko, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – FNKO
GL
08:31pBattery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2020-2024 | Rise in Data Use to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:26pPG&E : Donates Nearly One Million N95 and Surgical Masks to Support Hospitals, Health Care Workers and Emergency Responders
BU
08:25pNK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Announces Actions to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : Vanguard Raise Price of Cash Redemption for Some ETFs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group