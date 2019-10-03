BP Logix : Customer, City of Fort Worth, Named Winner in the 2019 WfMC Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation

Two Consecutive Year Winner, Fort Worth, Uses Process Director for Digital Transformation

The City of Fort Worth and BP Logix, provider of low-code/no-code BPM solutions for rapid digital application development, today announced that its customer, the City of Fort Worth, has been selected again as a Winner in the 2019 WfMC Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation.

Sponsored by WfMC and supported by BPM.com and Future Strategies Inc., these prestigious awards recognize user organizations worldwide that have demonstrably excelled in implementing innovative business solutions to meet strategic business objectives. Keith Swenson, WfMC Chair and VP Fujitsu America, noted, “The rigorous judging criteria involve not only technical achievement but also business impact and process innovation. This year’s winners represent the best of Business Transformation across the globe.”

The award recognition is based on the creation of a Mayor and Council communication (M&C) Collaboration Wizard that interfaces with the City’s Granicus implementation and whose launch has yielded profound initial success. The M&C approval process, which involves over 500 employees, helps author and approve M&Cs for the City Council meeting agendas. By replacing its old system, an internally developed application, with a BPM solution, the City of Fort Worth is leveraging BPM technology to effectively change human habits surrounding business practices and achieve significant improvements. “Process Director is enabling the City to continue its quest to not only improve processes, but navigate complicated scenarios where we are rapidly making improvements and gains that weren’t even expected,” said Shaun Campbell, IT Project Consultant at Fort Worth, and also a 2019 WfMC Outstanding BT Team award-winner.

“Winning two years in a row is incredible, and very exciting. It’s testament to the hard work, vision, and technology to make it all happen,” said Jay O’Brien, chief product officer at BP Logix. “Fort Worth understands how to leverage Business Transformation as it aligns people, organizational processes and technology initiatives with its business strategy and vision – achieving significant advantages.”

About BP Logix

BP Logix, headquartered in San Diego, pioneered predictive business process management (BPM) with its many patented innovations, empowering individuals and teams to rapidly develop, deploy, and enhance critical digital applications. The company’s flagship product, Process Director, is an AI-enabled, low-code/no-code development platform for custom digital applications.

Customers including Barclay Damon, the City of Fort Worth, IDEX, Leo Burnett USA, Memphis Light, Gas and Water, MultiPlan and University of Central Florida rely on Process Director innovations such as machine learning and fully integrated case management, and its broad integration with Azure IoT Hub, social media, and enterprise applications and services in the Cloud and in the datacenter. Process Director enables customers to rapidly build and enhance end-to-end, digital applications that deliver clear and measurable improvements in productivity, compliance, and customer engagement.

The BP Logix name and logo are the registered service and trademarks of BP Logix, Inc.

About Fort Worth

Fort Worth is the 13th-largest city in the United States and the fifth-largest city in the state of Texas. It is the county seat of Tarrant County, covering nearly 350 square miles. According to the 2017 census estimates, Fort Worth's population is 874,168 and adds about 20,000 residents each year. Fort Worth — the most typically Texan of all Texas cities — began as a tiny outpost on a lonely frontier. Today, this metropolitan area blends its cattle and oil heritage seamlessly with an ever-growing, diverse array of new businesses and industries.

