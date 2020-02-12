Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BP, Shell, Total seek Norwegian green power for oil platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a section of the BP Eastern Trough Area Project oil platform in the North Sea

Oil majors BP, Shell and Total want to connect some of their oil platforms to Norway's onshore power grid to reduce carbon emissions, BP said in a letter to the oil and energy ministry.

Pressure has intensified on fossil fuel companies to curb emissions as investors threaten to withhold funds and public awareness of climate change grows.

BP on Wednesday said it planned deep cuts to its emissions by 2050.

Offshore installations at BP's Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP), Shell's Shearwater and Total's Elgin-Franklin in the British sector of the North Sea could be connected via a 300-kilometres-long subsea cable, BP's letter said.

"Electrification of these platforms offers significant socio-economic benefits by significantly reducing emissions," BP said in a letter to the ministry seen by Reuters.

It said it had already submitted an application to connect to the Norwegian grid, asking the ministry's officials to meet to discuss the project further.

Norway, which has generated huge wealth by exporting fossil fuel, generates its own electricity almost entirely from renewable sources, such as hydro and wind power.

A number of oil platforms on the Norwegian continental shelf have already been connected to the grid, with more projects expected.

But the requests to electrify foreign oil platforms, replacing fossil fuel energy with carbon-free power, are unprecedented, the ministry said, adding it had yet to make a decision.

"Applications to build interconnections to supply petroleum installations abroad are not something the energy authorities have considered or decided on yet," a ministry spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

The installations would require 100-200 megawatts (MW) in power capacity, which could be provided by a subsea cable starting from 2023, with investments estimated in a range of 7 billion to 9 billion crowns ($760-977 million), BP said.

Shell had no immediate comment and Total could not immediately be reached for comment.

Norwegian news website E24 was the first media outlet to report on BP's letter.

By Nerijus Adomaitis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.04% 474.6 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.10% 55.9 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC 7.05% 243 Delayed Quote.5.58%
TOTAL 1.10% 45.485 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
WTI 2.47% 51.331 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pTEB BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pUFU publish results from Winter Fair dairy questionnaire
PU
12:09pMSC Enhances Its East-West Network
PU
12:06pGARTNER : Says Less Than 50% of Sales Leaders and Sellers Have High Confidence in Forecasting Accuracy
AQ
12:06pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pIs Analytics the New Protagonist for Food Safety? | Quantzig's Recent Blog Lists the Benefits of Analytics in the Food Industry
BU
12:06pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ends Mandatory Arbitration For Future Employee Claims of Sexual Harassment
BU
12:04pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : PDMR Dealing
PU
12:04pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
12:03pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Welcomes Barbaro, DeMartino & Tucker Group with $194 Million in Assets; The three-advisor team was attracted to "Ameriprise's unwavering focus on financial planning"
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group