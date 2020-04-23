Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BP-led Azeri oil project to cut output by 80,000 bpd to meet OPEC+ deal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Azerbaijan's BP-led Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project will have to cut output sharply from May for the first time ever as the country moves to meet its commitment under a global deal to cut production, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Oil majors operating large production sharing deals in the ex-Soviet states of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been previously been excluded from any government-imposed production decisions because such foreign investment is highly-prized.

But the scale of the coronavirus-driven oil crisis and has made it impossible for Azerbaijan to cut output without imposing restrictions on BP and its partner shareholders, which include Hungary's MOL, U.S. ExxonMobil, Norway's Equinor, Japan's Inpex.

BP, which as the leading shareholder speaks for ACG, and the Azeri energy ministry both declined to comment.

Azerbaijan is not a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but is a part of a wider group known as OPEC+, which led by Saudi Arabia on the OPEC side and Russia for other producers outside the organisation.

The third largest oil producer among ex-Soviet countries after Russia and Kazakhstan needs to cut its oil output by a total of 164,000 bpd to 554,000 bpd for two months from May under the OPEC+ deal sealed this month.

Of this, ACG will be required to cut some 75,000-80,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May, sources told Reuters.

This accounts for about 15% of ACG's output, Reuters calculations show. The ACG consortium reported production of 535,000 bpd on average last year and planned to maintain this level in 2020.

The cut in ACG production will result in a drop in oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline through Georgia and Turkey, Azerbaijan's main oil export route, the sources said.

By Olga Yagova and Dmitry Zhdannikov
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.20% 317.6 Delayed Quote.-34.11%
EQUINOR ASA 1.31% 134.9 Delayed Quote.-26.67%
INPEX CORPORATION 6.01% 651.2 End-of-day quote.3.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pWeissLaw LLP Reminds OPB, WLTW, TCO, and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
02:42pPTC : New Vuforia Spatial Toolbox to Accelerate Spatial AR Programming of Machines and Robots
BU
02:42pWeissLaw LLP Reminds TIVO, MINI, MEET, and DLPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
02:40pChambers USA 2020 Recognizes Dorsey Lawyers and Practices
BU
02:39pGENCANNA GLOBAL INC. : & Zoë Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration
BU
02:37pPIONEER PROPERTY : 2019 Annual Accounts for Pioneer Property Group ASA
AQ
02:35pWESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:35pIHEARTMEDIA, INC. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on May 7, 2020
BU
02:35pWorld Insurance Associates Acquires Martin & Rowland Insurance, Inc. of Connecticut
BU
02:34pTECHCARE CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : PRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: Biocartis Announces Development of Idylla™ COVID..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group