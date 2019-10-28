Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - BP Plc is still looking to close its deal with Bunge Ltd to merge sugar and ethanol assets in Brazil in 2019, so the companies can go on to plan their operations together for the new cane season that starts in early 2020.

BP's chief executive for biofuels, Mario Lindenhayn, told reporters on the sidelines of Datagro's sugar conference in Sao Paulo the oil major was just waiting for the green light of antitrust bodies in three countries, including China, to close the deal.

"We already had the approval from Brazil and the European Union, and we are expecting remaining approvals still this year, that is the objective," Lindenhayn said.

BP and Bunge announced in July the deal to merge their Brazilian sugar and ethanol operations. BP agreed to transfer $700 million (£544.32 million) of Bunge's debt to the new venture, and make an additional cash payment of $75 million to Bunge.

The resulting company will have 11 plants in Brazil and capacity to crush 32 million tonnes of cane per year.

Lindenhayn said BP sees an opportunity for continued growth in ethanol consumption in Brazil for years, despite changes in the global auto industry toward electrification.

He said he believed the current fuel infrastructure in Brazil, with ethanol pumps spread over all states, makes it likely that flex fuel cars and hybrid vehicles that will use ethanol will continue to dominate the market for years to come.

Lindenhayn also said he felt positive regarding the potential for increased ethanol blending in gasoline in large fuel-consuming countries such as India and China, which could help boost the global market for the biofuel.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Marcelo Teixeira
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.00% 512 Delayed Quote.3.24%
BUNGE LIMITED 0.53% 55.53 Delayed Quote.3.37%
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.09% 1.457 End-of-day quote.13.21%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 4.4341 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.68% 61.62 Delayed Quote.12.82%
LONDON SUGAR 0.66% 337 End-of-day quote.0.90%
RLI CORP. 0.67% 96.78 Delayed Quote.39.35%
WTI -1.55% 55.78 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pADVANTEX MARKETING INTERNATIONAL : Announces Completion of Financing, delay in filing 2019 Annual Financial Statements and Business Update
AQ
04:31pTCF FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pPREIT : Declares Quarterly Dividend for Common and Preferred Shares
PR
04:31pNOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, November 11, 2019
PR
04:31pCENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION : Parent of CFBank, Announces Record Pre-Tax Earnings for 3rd Quarter 2019
PR
04:31pGlobal Clean Energy Third Quarter Update
PR
04:31pBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : & Wilcox to Webcast Discussion of Its Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04:31pAutism Society of Greater Wisconsin Welcomes Glen Stiteley to Board of Directors
GL
04:31pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for November 5, 2019
BU
04:31pHome federal bancorp, inc. of louisiana reports results of operations for the three months ended september 30, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to participants of Alcatel Lucent employee equit..
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group