BPI, USX & CRBP  Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminder Shareholders of Class Action

04/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) 
Class Period: March 8, 2016 - March 7, 2019,
Deadline: May 10, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/bpi

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) 
Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the company’s initial public offering completed in June 2018 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”)
Deadline: May 10, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/usx

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress’s dedicated division; (2) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected, negatively impacting utilization and driver retention and hiring, as well as U.S. Xpress’s dedicated accounts; (3) consequently, U.S. Xpress’s OTR division was providing continued support to its dedicated division; (4) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events, resulting in an understatement of insurance claim expense; and (5) U.S. Xpress’s cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the company’s internal expectations. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP)
Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019
Deadline: May 13, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/crbp

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:   (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
