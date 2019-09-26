Log in
BPM Expands IT Security Advisory with ADHERE, Inc.

09/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Strategic business combination to increase IT Security, Compliance and Operations services

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced today its combination with ADHERE, Inc., a technology company based in Fairfield, California that specializes in security, compliance and incident response needs. Established in 2002, ADHERE brings over 17 years of experience guiding businesses of all sizes through their IT security operations and compliance requirements.

The combination brings a new layer of security solutions to assist business owners with 24/7 monitoring of IT security controls through its Security Operations Center (SOC), as well as consult with clients on IT compliance best practices to develop their security processes and controls.

“We understand that data security and compliance is a top priority for our clients,” said BPM’s Nick Steiner, Advisory Practice Group Leader and Technology Industry Group Leader. “That’s why we’re particularly excited about our partnership with ADHERE. With increasing sensitivities around keeping data safe and the growing demands of meeting compliance standards, businesses must remain vigilant against potential threats and the latest protocols. Our new team brings a wealth of industry knowledge and shares our dedication to tailoring security solutions for organizations everywhere.”

ADHERE’s IT Security & Compliance services as well as its Security Operations services compliments BPM’s current IT Assurance and Advisory practices, counseling clients through the preparation of FedRAMP, ISO and SOC compliance audits. The joining of these two firms reinforces BPM’s position as a full-service destination for assessing and responding to business owners’ IT security needs as well as its commitment to serving as an advocate for clients through any stage of their lifecycle.

“ADHERE believes strongly in gauging clients’ needs throughout the security and compliance process and customizing solutions that make the most sense for them,” said Sarah A. Lynn, CEO of ADHERE. “Our experts have hands-on expertise shepherding organizations in making the best possible decisions, whether they are in the preparation or the remediation stage. We are pleased to be joining with BPM, who share our passion for listening to customers and go above and beyond in helping them achieve their objectives.”

BPM’s combination with ADHERE comes after several strategic expansions in Seattle with CPA Consulting, Orange County with Kramer & Olsen, and in Stockton’s agricultural and consumer manufacturing markets with Croce & Company. In 2018, BPM welcomed Options4Growth’s HR Consulting practice.

To learn more, visit http://bpmcpa.com.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources.

About ADHERE, Inc.

ADHERE, Inc. is a technology company focused on security, continuity, analysis, remediation, assessments, guidance, and project management. With nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, ADHERE understands the complexity of solutions for businesses in the security and compliance space. For more information, visit https://www.adhereinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
