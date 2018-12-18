BPM Expands R&D Credit and Sales Tax Consulting Services

Top-50 accounting firm names two tax industry veterans to leadership roles

BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has expanded its R&D Tax Credit and Sales Tax consulting services, company leaders announced today. To oversee the expanded service offerings, the firm has hired Andre Shevchuck, formerly a tax director at PwC, and John Hayashi, former co-owner of Thompson Tax & Associates LLC. Andre and John will spearhead BPM’s services in R&D credits and State/Local taxes, respectively, both of which are highly relevant in an innovative state like California.

Andre Shevchuck brings to the firm more than 15 years of public accounting experience — over a decade of that focused on R&D tax credit services. Before joining BPM, he served in various tax credit groups at PwC, Moss Adams and BDO. As co-leader of BPM’s R&D Tax Credit practice, Shevchuck helps his clients to identify, document and defend their R&D tax credit claims.

John Hayashi joins BPM as Managing Director, Tax, leading the firm’s SALT (State and Local Tax) Group. With more than 25 years of SALT experience, Hayashi helps clients respond to state and local tax issues with a specialization in sales and use taxes. Prior to BPM, he co-founded and grew his firm for more than 15 years after working at PwC, Wells Fargo and Deloitte.

“While U.S. tax policy makes it clear that R&D credits and sales taxes are important priorities, determining what kind of spending is eligible for credits and what sales and use taxes to charge and collect remains complex,” said Bob Houston, Corporate Tax Partner at BPM. “That’s why more and more companies are coming to BPM – we help them compute the proper tax to charge and make sure they get everything that they’re entitled to. This expansion of our services reflects that demand, and with the addition of our distinguished new managing directors, Andre and John, we are better positioned than ever to guide companies, public and private, through this complex process.”

The R&D Credit and Sales Tax consulting services are administered by BPM’s Corporate Tax Group, which offers a full suite of consulting services to businesses of all sizes and kinds. The group’s practice areas include Mergers & Acquisitions due diligence, Section 382 studies, International Tax Restructuring, Transfer Pricing, Sales Tax Nexus and Registration R&D tax credits. Following a results-driven approach tailored to clients’ individual needs, the Corporate Tax Group offers direct access to senior partners, fast response times and well-thought-out solutions to complex tax scenarios.

Learn more at https://www.bpmcpa.com/Services/Corporate-Tax-Services

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With six offices across the San Francisco Bay Area – as well as offices in India, Oregon, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and Orange County – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005759/en/