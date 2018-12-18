BPM Expands R&D Credit and Sales Tax Consulting Services

BPM
LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in
the country, has expanded its R&D Tax Credit and Sales Tax consulting
services, company leaders announced today. To oversee the expanded
service offerings, the firm has hired Andre
Shevchuck, formerly a tax director at PwC, and John
Hayashi, former co-owner of Thompson Tax & Associates LLC. Andre and
John will spearhead BPM’s services in R&D credits and State/Local taxes,
respectively, both of which are highly relevant in an innovative state
like California.
Andre Shevchuck
brings to the firm more than 15 years of public accounting experience —
over a decade of that focused on R&D tax credit services. Before joining
BPM, he served in various tax credit groups at PwC, Moss Adams and BDO.
As co-leader of BPM’s R&D Tax Credit practice, Shevchuck helps his
clients to identify, document and defend their R&D tax credit claims.
John
Hayashi joins BPM as Managing Director, Tax, leading the firm’s SALT
(State and Local Tax) Group. With more than 25 years of SALT experience,
Hayashi helps clients respond to state and local tax issues with a
specialization in sales and use taxes. Prior to BPM, he co-founded and
grew his firm for more than 15 years after working at PwC, Wells Fargo
and Deloitte.
“While U.S. tax policy makes it clear that R&D credits and sales taxes
are important priorities, determining what kind of spending is eligible
for credits and what sales and use taxes to charge and collect remains
complex,” said Bob
Houston, Corporate Tax Partner at BPM. “That’s why more and more
companies are coming to BPM – we help them compute the proper tax to
charge and make sure they get everything that they’re entitled to. This
expansion of our services reflects that demand, and with the addition of
our distinguished new managing directors, Andre and John, we are better
positioned than ever to guide companies, public and private, through
this complex process.”
The R&D Credit and Sales Tax consulting services are administered by
BPM’s Corporate Tax Group, which offers a full suite of consulting
services to businesses of all sizes and kinds. The group’s practice
areas include Mergers & Acquisitions due diligence, Section 382 studies,
International Tax Restructuring, Transfer Pricing, Sales Tax Nexus and
Registration R&D tax credits. Following a results-driven approach
tailored to clients’ individual needs, the Corporate Tax Group offers
direct access to senior partners, fast response times and
well-thought-out solutions to complex tax scenarios.
Learn more at https://www.bpmcpa.com/Services/Corporate-Tax-Services
About BPM
BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in
the country. With six offices across the San Francisco Bay Area – as
well as offices in India, Oregon, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and
Orange County – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a
cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the
best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com
