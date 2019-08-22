BPM Named a Best Place to Work in the North Bay for 14th Year in a Row

Top Bay Area Accounting Firm Receives Award from the North Bay Business Journal

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been recognized as one of the North Bay’s Best Places to Work by the North Bay Business Journal.

This is the 14th time BPM has been recognized through the awards program, which selects winners based on the results of thousands of anonymous employee surveys, a review by the Journal editorial staff of worker comments and company applications.

“BPM knows the importance of creating a positive workplace environment and giving our people opportunities to grow in the office and in life,” said Carol Spindler O’Hara, Partner-in-Charge of the Firm’s North Bay offices. “We keep expanding as a Firm, but our dedication to our team and commitment to our clients remains as strong as ever.”

This year, the North Bay Business Journal recognized 109 workplaces, and BPM is one of just 12 that has won every year since the North Bay Business Journal began the award program.

The recognized organizations will be celebrated during a Sept. 26 event at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa and will be profiled in a September issue of the North Bay Business Journal.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal named BPM has a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area,” which the Firm has received eight times over the past decade. The Firm has also been recognized as the 2018 Innovative Firm of the Year by LEA Global, and it was named “Best CPA Firm for Women” for the fifth consecutive year by The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance and American Woman’s Society of Certified Public Accountants.

To view current career openings at BPM, click here.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005684/en/