Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BPM Partner Inna Merzheritsky Named a Most Influential Woman in Bay Area Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

The San Francisco Business Times Annually Recognizes Prominent Female Leaders

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced today Inna Merzheritsky, Tax Partner, has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business by the San Francisco Business Times.

The “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business” celebrates approximately 130 women who demonstrate leadership, achievement and influence in their industry and community.

With over 20 years of accounting and tax experience, Inna specializes in domestic and international tax services and assists clients in the real estate, technology and private equity sectors, among others. She is a board member of the San Francisco Branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and a member of the Financial Women's Association of San Francisco. Inna has been at BPM for more than 10 years.

“I’m excited to see so many Bay Area women recognized as leaders in the business world. It is inspiring to see working women acknowledged for their talents and contributions to their professions, and BPM has always valued women in the workplace,” said Inna. “I hope every year we will have more female partners than ever before.”

BPM knows the value of recruiting and retaining women in the workforce. It focuses on creating opportunities through its win!, Women’s Initiative Now!, program, which is designed to enhance the personal development of a woman’s career and increase her success.

“At BPM, we cultivate a culture that celebrates and supports women in leadership,” said Michelle Ausburn, BPM’s win! Partner chair. “Inna is an inspiring leader who contributes to the success of our people and our clients every day.”

Inna and the other 2019 “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business” winners will be recognized May 30 at an awards gala in the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com

About Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business

The San Francisco Business Times’s annual Most Influential Women in Business publication celebrates about 130 women business leaders in real estate, law, tech, finance, healthcare and many other industries. The recognized women work in diverse fields, but all share a passion for what they do. They are leaders in their organizations and their communities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:22pIROBOT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pAFCON : Tazkarty, online booking for AFCON tickets launched
AQ
05:22pBANKING LAW AMENDMENTS FOR CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS COULD TRIGGER PROFIT RETENTION, M&AS : Pharos
AQ
05:22pOZOP SURGICAL CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pBBX CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces It Will Not Proceed With Merger With Bluegreen Vacations
BU
05:21pSENECA FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pFANHUA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21pDARIOHEALTH CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pLOWE : Cuts Outlook as Profit Get Squeezed -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:20pRUMBLEON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : founders make offer to buy out Swedish cosmetics company
3ARCELORMITTAL : British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : After Huawei, U.S. could blacklist ..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Superdry names Wiggle exec as interim CFO in latest reshuffle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About