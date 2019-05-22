BPM Partner Inna Merzheritsky Named a Most Influential Woman in Bay Area Business

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the
country, announced today Inna
Merzheritsky, Tax Partner, has been recognized as one of the Most
Influential Women in Bay Area Business by the San Francisco Business
Times.
The “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business” celebrates
approximately 130 women who demonstrate leadership, achievement and
influence in their industry and community.
With over 20 years of accounting and tax experience, Inna specializes in
domestic and international tax services and assists clients in the real
estate, technology and private equity sectors, among others. She is a
board member of the San Francisco Branch of the Society of Trust and
Estate Practitioners and a member of the Financial Women's Association
of San Francisco. Inna has been at BPM for more than 10 years.
“I’m excited to see so many Bay Area women recognized as leaders in the
business world. It is inspiring to see working women acknowledged for
their talents and contributions to their professions, and BPM has always
valued women in the workplace,” said Inna. “I hope every year we will
have more female partners than ever before.”
BPM knows the value of recruiting and retaining women in the workforce.
It focuses on creating opportunities through its win!,
Women’s Initiative Now!, program, which is designed to enhance the
personal development of a woman’s career and increase her success.
“At BPM, we cultivate a culture that celebrates and supports women in
leadership,” said Michelle
Ausburn, BPM’s win! Partner chair. “Inna is an inspiring leader who
contributes to the success of our people and our clients every day.”
Inna and the other 2019 “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business”
winners will be recognized May 30 at an awards gala in the Hilton San
Francisco Union Square.
About BPM
BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in
the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as
well as offices in India, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands – we help
clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team
approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified
resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com
About Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business
The San Francisco Business Times’s annual Most Influential Women in
Business publication celebrates about 130 women business leaders in real
estate, law, tech, finance, healthcare and many other industries. The
recognized women work in diverse fields, but all share a passion for
what they do. They are leaders in their organizations and their
communities.
