BPM Partner Inna Merzheritsky Named a Most Influential Woman in Bay Area Business

The San Francisco Business Times Annually Recognizes Prominent Female Leaders

BPM, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announced today Inna Merzheritsky, Tax Partner, has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business by the San Francisco Business Times.

The “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business” celebrates approximately 130 women who demonstrate leadership, achievement and influence in their industry and community.

With over 20 years of accounting and tax experience, Inna specializes in domestic and international tax services and assists clients in the real estate, technology and private equity sectors, among others. She is a board member of the San Francisco Branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and a member of the Financial Women's Association of San Francisco. Inna has been at BPM for more than 10 years.

“I’m excited to see so many Bay Area women recognized as leaders in the business world. It is inspiring to see working women acknowledged for their talents and contributions to their professions, and BPM has always valued women in the workplace,” said Inna. “I hope every year we will have more female partners than ever before.”

BPM knows the value of recruiting and retaining women in the workforce. It focuses on creating opportunities through its win!, Women’s Initiative Now!, program, which is designed to enhance the personal development of a woman’s career and increase her success.

“At BPM, we cultivate a culture that celebrates and supports women in leadership,” said Michelle Ausburn, BPM’s win! Partner chair. “Inna is an inspiring leader who contributes to the success of our people and our clients every day.”

Inna and the other 2019 “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business” winners will be recognized May 30 at an awards gala in the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals along the West Coast – as well as offices in India, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at http://bpmcpa.com

About Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business

The San Francisco Business Times’s annual Most Influential Women in Business publication celebrates about 130 women business leaders in real estate, law, tech, finance, healthcare and many other industries. The recognized women work in diverse fields, but all share a passion for what they do. They are leaders in their organizations and their communities.

